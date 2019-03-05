If you are anything like me, then you are a huge fan of the horror anthology. And if that is the case, then you are probably looking forward to the rest of 2019 because it is shaping up to be a banner year for horror anthologies. First, we are going to have an all-new version of The Twilight Zone dropped on us on April Fool's Day. That in and of itself is enough to have me pretty darned excited. However, there is another horror anthology creeping over the horizon. The Dark Pictures Anthology promises to have us drowning in scares in 2019 as well.

What is it? The Dark Pictures Anthology is going to be a series of relatively short horror games which will explore varying horror tropes with each entry into the series. As of now, there are promises of at least four games at first, but I have heard that the ultimate intention is to create many more.

The first in the series will be Man of Medan. The elevator pitch for this game will sound relatively familiar to anyone who considers themselves a fan of genre cinema or games. Five young folks set off on a fun holiday sailing adventure which promises to be chock full of fun and sun. Unfortunately, there is something sinister afoot that intends to kill them all one by one. It will be up to us to try and save them all. Who's making it? This new and interesting delivery vehicle for spooky scares is being brought to us from Supermassive Games. If the name sounds familiar, it may be because they brought another great spookstravagaza to the PlayStation 4 in the form of Until Dawn. That game not only proved that they could make a great cinematic horror game but also that they were fans of horror and give the genre the care it deserves.

Players on other platforms may be happy to hear that they cut ties with Sony for distribution and have teamed with Bandai in order to bring this new anthology series to more platforms than just the PlayStation. What is the gameplay going to be like?

It seems that The Man of Medan will certainly be sharing some DNA with Until Dawn. There will be a strong narrative with fleshed-out characters that you will have the option of controlling throughout the duration of the story. As things begin to unfold, you will have to make some quick decisions on behalf of the characters. Just like Until Dawn, these decisions will have very real consequences which can directly impact your characters or even have them facing their own demise. Getting all your characters out alive will be an incredibly difficult task which should prove to be equal parts fun and terrifying. When can you play it? As of yet, there is no specific release date for Man of Medan. However, we do know that it will be coming out sometime in 2019. Once we have an exact date, we will make sure to update you here.