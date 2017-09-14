Tasker makes managing Bluetooth a breeze.

If you want to connect and disconnect from a Bluetooth device, usually the easiest thing to do is power the Bluetooth device off, but that's easier said than done for some Bluetooth devices, such as Bluetooth-enabled audio-video receivers and out-of-sight Bluetooth adapters. For those, you usually have to dip into Settings and manually disconnect. Thankfully Tasker, a handy plugin, and a good launcher can make connecting and disconnecting a breeze.

Today we're going to take advantage of Tasker's plethora of plugins, by using Bluetooth Auto Connect to perform the actual connecting and disconnecting of Bluetooth devices, so download that and Tasker itself before we get started.

Open Tasker Under the Tasks tab, tap the + in the bottom right corner. Name your Task and press the checkmark. Tap the + in the bottom right corner. Search for and select the Bluetooth Auto Connect task. Tap the pencil next to Configuration. Uncheck Global Settings. Tap Profiles. For a Bluetooth device without a microphone, you only need Media Audio checked. If connecting to a Bluetooth device that can be used for calls, also check Call Audio. Tap the back button. Tap Devices. Uncheck all devices except the one you wish to connect to. Drag the device you wish to connect to up to the top of the list. Tap the back button. Tap Profile Action. Tap Connect. Tap the back button three times. Tap the nine dot icon in the bottom middle of the task screen. Tap Application icon. Tap Bluetooth Auto Connect. Tap the back button.

Repeat these steps to create a second task, setting the Profile Action to Disconnect this time. Now that we have a task to disconnect and reconnect, we need a way to trigger them. There are several ways we can accomplish this:

Tasker Tasks can be added to your home screen as 1x1 Task Shortcut widgets.

Tasker Tasks can be assigned as gesture shortcuts in launchers like Nova Launcher and Action Launcher.

Joao Dias, the maker of AutoApps and many of Tasker's awesome plugins even has a method of tying Tasker Tasks into Google Assistant to trigger them with your voice.

I use the gesture shortcut method, using the two-finger swipe up to connect to my Bluetooth adapter in my bedroom, and a two-finger swipe down to disconnect. It doesn't even feel like Tasker once it's setup that way, it just feels like a natural part of my home screen launcher. Above all, these tasks make connecting and disconnecting to my Bluetooth receiver a heck of a lot easier than digging into Bluetooth settings every morning and night.

