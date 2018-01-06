Technology is transforming fitness.
It used to be that fitness apps were primarily used to count calories, and check in after workouts. That's no longer the case. There are dozens of fantastic apps out there, and they cater to what you are specifically looking for. Whether you're always looking for a new fun app to help motivate you along, or you've never been inclined to look into them at all, fitness apps can help make your average day healthier.
Keeping fit is easier than ever
Most of us get some amount of exercise every day, just by living our lives. We walk around, in some cases all day long. Plenty of fitness apps will track this and let you know what your activity level is like each day, including the number of steps taken and calories burned based off of your height and weight. There are apps which do this without ever even needing to be opened after you initially set them up.
Fitness doesn't have to be a chore, at least not with these apps.
If you're just starting a fitness routine, there are apps that can help build workout plans, count calories, give you videos so you can workout at home and much more. It might seem a little strange at first to have an app tracking your fitness level. By integrating these apps into your day you can see how active you already are, without ever having to hit the gym. That isn't to say that all fitness apps are made for that purpose. They've branched out, and the abundance of choice lets you determine what you need out of a fitness app.
If you're looking for something that turns fitness into a game there is Zombies, Run! The Walk, or even Pokémon Go. Charity Miles donates money to a charity of your choice for the distance you run. Fitness doesn't have to be a chore, at least not with these apps. They take what you're already doing, and put a spin on it to make it fun and encourage you to do more.
Assistants can help
When it comes to working out, maybe you need to fit things in right in the middle of a busy day. If you have a Google Home, a Samsung phone with Bixby and Samsung Health, or an Amazon Alexa your digital assistants can be of help.
That's because each different Assistant can launch a workout for you. With Samsung devices, you can build a workout plan right from inside of Samsung Health, whether that be drinking more water or training for a 5K program. Alexa has workout based skills that you can enable, and Google Home can talk to several workout programs. This means that you can trigger a quick workout just by talking to your connected device, making it easy to fit in some activity even when you only have a few short minutes to spare.
One size fits all fitness is a thing of the past
Even if you aren't particularly fitness-minded, integrating an app into your life can be a benefit. With unobtrusive tracking apps, you can see your daily activity levels. While that might not seem like much if you're a city dweller you could be walking miles every day without ever realizing it. These apps can help with your health as well, outlining when you have more energy for activity, or what your stamina is like. Some games even have fitness benefits that are purely accidental, like Ingress where walking around to capture portals is a game mechanic. Apps like Aqualert can even help to make sure you're drinking enough water. Fitness apps are no longer just for the people who live and breathe getting and staying in shape. They're built now to be friendly to everyone no matter what your level of motivation might be.
With the ways that fitness apps have diversified, there really is something out there for absolutely everyone.
- Sleep Trackers: Sleep as Android, Sleepbot
- Calorie and Water Trackers: Aqualert: Water Reminder H20, Cron-O-Meter
- Activity Trackers: Google Fit, Moves, Samsung Health.
- Pedometers: Noom Walk Pedometer: Fitness, Accupedo Pedometer
- Games that require walking around: Ingress, The Walk, Pokémon GO
- Run Trackers: Run Keeper, Runtastic
- Apps that make fitness fun: Zombies,Run!
These aren't the apps from years ago which were tailored for a specific type of person to use. Rather, they have spread their influence and tried to find new niches for people who might not usually use a fitness app. The analytics and data can be fantastic if you're a fan of graphs and charts, but even better is the fact that using these apps can actually help you to live a healthier life. We only get one body, so why not treat it right with the help of technology?
Questions?
It doesn't matter what your activity level is like on a day to day basis. Everyone can benefit from having a fitness app in their life. It can be something small like simply tracking your activity levels, or detailed down to your caloric intake and workout intensity. No matter where you sit on the fitness spectrum, there is an app for you. So are you using any of these apps, or is there a fitness app that you stand by already? Tell us all about it in the comments!
January 2018: We've updated this post with information about using the Assistant on your phone to help make fitness a part of your daily routine!
Reader comments
I really hope you're not advertising riding a bike while searching for pokemons lol
Thanks for this!
Sammie's S Health on my 5x works great.
I like Google Fit, but I'm still waiting for the day it can pair up with my Garmin app. For those that have Strava, is it worth it? What's a benefit of having (in my case) a third fitness app?
Omg can we not have an article that is a retread from 2 years ago. At least update it with the most recent fitness apps.
That's the one thing that irritates me with Android Central. The necro of Their Own articles.
I love Endomondo for without tracking. I also enjoy Google fit.
Use Health Infinity if you want to track your entire health, fitness and diet.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droidinfinity.healthplus
I use Google Fit and couldn't be happier with it as it fulfils my needs. I'm a keen walker so this app does a pretty good job at it.
I use UP for tracking steps with my MOTO 360 and I feed the UP app with weight from my Withings scale app, and input food from the My fitness Pal app. That seems odd, but My Fitness Pal food library can't be beat. Searching for food in UP was frustrating, to say the least. It's amazing how just watching your calories and steps helps. I'm not creating any infomercial testimonial records here, but losing 10 pounds in 12 weeks makes me happy.
Pacer is a pretty good pedometer. I also use Nudge to help track my diet, sleep, and exercise. The Withings app has also vastly improved over the last year.
I use JEFit for weight training and Microsoft Band for running, biking and tracking sleep, calories, steps and heart rate.
That's nothing i did one of these apps for a week and the next thing I knew I was in a two hit fight with Chuck Norris. I hit him, he hit the floor.
I use all the apps everyone has mentioned! I now have perfect 6-pack abs, 2% body fat, do ironmans on the weekend for fun, my testosterone is up 24% with no supplements, the ladies can't keep their hands off me - all because of my smartphone.
Microsoft Band. Period.
I just tried Runtastic Pro tonight as my normal go-to app doesn't seem to like the GPS in Lolipop and it's been losing me on my runs. Runtastic worked well so I'll likely just use it from here out.
Rocking the Note 4
Can't believe my fitness pal want mentioned in the article. Awesome food tracker, but just calories
7 minute fitness app. So many of them but use the one by ABISHKKING. Pretty useful for me since I don't run or do anything rigorous.
I use Google Fit with my Moto 360 and now my Xaiomi Mi Band. I also use Runtastic on my Moto 360 and that syncs back to Google Fit.
How well does the Mi work with Google Fit? I'm using the UP24 now, and I'm not really happy with it. Thanks.
It works pretty well. Sometimes it doesn't sync right away and other times the amount of steps, calories, etc wont show up in the two apps as the same number. For me it works well enough.
Thanks for the info. I've been a long time run keeper user. But lately is been acting up a lot. Will have to give this other apps a try.
JEFit for tracking my strength training sessions. Keeps up with the number of sets, reps per set, weight, rest time, movement time, and even facilitates chatting with the rest of the JEFit.com community.
I also use Fitbit for syncing with my Charge HR.
-# Cheers! #-
Runkeeper
I use Google Fit for the pedometer.
Tech has helped me lose 85 lbs over 11 months. I religiously use MyFitnessPal to track what I eat during the day, and mapmyfitness to track my runs, and walks through out the week. Google fit also makes a decent pedometer. It's nice how in the last couple of months all these apps can now communicate with each other, thus making our lives that much easier.
I've used MyFitnessPal forever to keep track of daily intake, Endomondo for actual workout times/calories burned (which feed into MFP), Google Fit for the pedometer (which is tied to my Gear Live), and Fitocracy for the social fitness aspect.
Yes...tech has become a big part of fitness and every day life for me!
I use Runtastic six pack. I've only been using it for a little over a month and its started to have really good results. It's perfect for me as I hate going to the gym and can workout in the comfort of my own home.
I hate going to the gym myself preferring working out at home also. I use the SworkIt app and it requires no equipment. It covers the strength, cardio, stretching, etc and it syncs back to other platforms like Google Fit.
I also use Google's fit, but, will try Sworkit now since you assure that it will sync with Google's fit.
I also use Google's fit, but, will try Sworkit now since you assure that it will sync with Google's fit.
I use Google fit to, but I will try Sworkit cos you mentioned that it syncs with Google's fit.
I use the Fitbit and Strava app...I try to get a hot lap mountain biking during my lunch hour...today being the exception since its 114 today :-/
I love Strava!