Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly convene once again via a series of tubes to discuss lots of hot topics in Android news. First, Epic Games is bypassing the Google Play Store for upcoming Android release of Fortnite — requiring users to side-load the game and pay for in-app purchases directly to Epic. Next, Android P finally has a name: Android 9 Pie! While not as catchy as 'petit four' or 'pumpkin spice latte', it's less controversial than the great 'New-git/New-gah' wars of 2016.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Never heard of it. But the Galaxy Tab S4 is here; with high end specs, build quality, and a price tag to match. A full review is still forthcoming, but comparisons to iPad and Chromebooks are plentiful.

In the home stretch, Moto Z3 is officially coming to Verizon on August 16th. It's the first "5G-upgradeable" smartphone thanks to a Moto Mod expected in 2019.

