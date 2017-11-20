Make your outlets work better for you!

Is this deal for me?

Right now you can grab this 15-Amp USB Wall Receptacle for just $14.64 at Amazon, which happens to be a new all-time low for this product. It normally sells for closer to $22, and has only ever dropped as low as $17 in the past. Best Buy has a 3.6-Amp option from Insignia (meaning far less power output) for just $9.99.

Gone are the days of searching for a power brick to plug into the cable that's in your hands. Replace outlets around your house and office with some of these so that you can just simply plug those cables right into the wall for a seamless experience.

Highest power device on the market

Two vertical high powered USB Ports

3.6A charging capacity

Smart chip-powered USB ports recognize the requirements of attached device and optimize charge accordingly

Back and side wired for easy installation

TL;DR

- This is a new all-time low for this product, but the biggest thing here is convenience. These outlets allow you to still plug in things that don't use USB cables while using the USB ports. An outlet that used to just charge two devices can now charge four. Things to know before you buy! - Installation on these is pretty easy, but you'll want to proceed with caution. Be sure the power is turned off, and you do a little research before making the change. Consult a local electrician if you aren't comfortable doing it yourself.

See at Amazon