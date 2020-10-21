Looking for a new career? If you find yourself spending a lot of time at home and yearning for a change during these trying times, it might be time to think about switching to the IT field. The 2021 All-in-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle gives you the building blocks to become an IT professional — and you can do it all from the comfort of your couch. Whether you've been laid off from your job during the pandemic or you just want to take advantage of not having a commute to learn new skills, it's now possible to take steps to increase your income during your free time.

This bundle is packed with more than 240 hours of content in 22 info-filled courses, this material would regularly all retail for $4,378 and is available now for a steal at 97% off at just $99. It includes courses geared to school you in AWS, Cisco and CompTIA and help prepare you for all these major IT certification exam paths. With these certifications, you'll stand out to prospective employers or, if you're already working within this field, it will help you become eligible for promotions in the future.

Since this bundle is incredibly comprehensive, you can hone in one area — be it networking, cloud computing or security — and master that skill set. Then, you could still pick up more IT knowledge in other areas down the line, depending on your schedule, With all of these courses at your fingertips, you have the flexibility to do what works for you during these crazy days.

Though many industries don't feel stable, the world of IT is one that's here to stay. Learn the basics of these lucrative and growing fields from your home and prepare yourself for the job field of the future. And at just $99, it's hard to pass up this incredible deal saving 97% off the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco, & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle.