The BlackBerry KEYone is stronger than you think.

The BlackBerry KEYone has been through the wringer over the past week or so, with claims that its screen, bereft of sufficient adhesive, easily detaches from the body with only a small amount of force. Popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything entered the phone into its oh-so-sad Hall of Shame after Zack was easily able to break the phone with his bare hands. A small number of people had already reported the screen detaching through normal everyday use.

Shortly afterwards, BlackBerry Mobile released a statement saying it was looking into the problem — which has only affected a handful of units — and may alter the manufacturing process to include additional adhesive in future units.

Still, CrackBerry Kevin took the assertion that the KEYone was weak as a challenge, pitting the phone against the Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 Plus in a number of durability challenges. I won't spoil the surprise, but suffice it to say the KEYone did better than even I expected.

More: BlackBerry KEYone review