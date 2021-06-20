Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which of course means tons of great discounts and the best Amazon Device deals of the year. One of these amazing deals just so happens to be on one of the best Alexa speakers — the beloved Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen).
Over the past five years or so, the Echo Dot has evolved from its hockey puck-style origins into an entire family of spherical smart speakers. In addition to the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen), there is the Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen), as well as several great accessories and bundles that add function and whimsy to one of the most popular smart speakers on the planet.
During the Prime Day 2021 event, you can snag a brand new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for half off its regular price, or just $25. That's an incredible value by itself, but you could also do what I've done and get two for the price of one to set up a stereo pair in your home office, den, or even your bedroom.
The Echo Dot has always been a near-impulse buy, thanks to its low price and small form factor. It's the perfect little smart speaker to put just about anywhere, and it sounds pretty good for its small stature. No, you're not going to get the room-filling spatial sound of something like an Echo Studio or Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). Still, considering the size of the drivers here (1.6 inches), the sound you do get is pretty impressive.
If you want to maximize your audio output, consider picking up two Echo Dots for the price of one. Since you'll be saving 50% off the regular retail price, it's easy to justify grabbing two and creating a stereo pair. That's the setup I have in my home office, and I absolutely love it. I could have just as easily gotten a bigger, more expensive speaker to achieve a similar sound, but why? These two Dots don't take up much space on either side of my computer monitor, and they work in tandem to deliver a great balance of audio throughout my workday.
I also really like that these new Dots are among the most sustainable smart speakers that Amazon has made to date. They are made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, 100% post-consumer recycled fabric on the speaker covers, and 100% recycled die-cast aluminum parts, and 98% of the packaging comes from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. Amazon also introduced a low-power mode in the Alexa app to help minimize energy usage as much as possible and offset all customer energy usage for its devices. Even though the Echo Dots don't come in green, we appreciate the environmental focus here!
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Mandalorian The Child stand | 37% off at Amazon
If you're a fan of Disney's The Mandalorian series, you'll love this baby Yoda (don't call him Grogu) stand to complement your new Echo Dot. With this bundle, you can pair The Child with any of the three Dot colors — Glacier White, Charcoal, or my favorite, Twilight Blue.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with "Made for Amazon" Mount | 40% off at Amazon
The Echo Dot is fairly small and can fit just about anywhere on its own, but if space is at a premium, or if you really need or want to put your Dot in an atypical location, it helps to have a mount. This bundle allows you to put your smart speaker in a more convenient spot, like on a wall or under a cabinet, while letting you rotate the device to suit your needs.
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) with Mandalorian The Child stand | 33% off at Amazon
If you like The Child stand featured above but prefer to bundle it with the Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen), then you're in luck! For just a few bucks more, you too can experience The Child paired with Alexa.
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) | 42% off at Amazon
The Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) is typically the most expensive, so when you have the chance to get one for $25 off, you take it. The little LEDs that showcase the time, date, and timers may seem like a minor addition, but they add a ton of functionality for not a lot of extra money.
Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) | 42% off at Amazon
Amazon has done a great job of creating a line of devices tailor-made for children, and the Echo Dot Kids was one of the first and most popular. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ featuring age-appropriate content and robust parental controls. The hardest part is choosing which cute animal design you want, tiger or panda.
