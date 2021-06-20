Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which of course means tons of great discounts and the best Amazon Device deals of the year. One of these amazing deals just so happens to be on one of the best Alexa speakers — the beloved Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen).

Over the past five years or so, the Echo Dot has evolved from its hockey puck-style origins into an entire family of spherical smart speakers. In addition to the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen), there is the Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen), as well as several great accessories and bundles that add function and whimsy to one of the most popular smart speakers on the planet.

During the Prime Day 2021 event, you can snag a brand new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for half off its regular price, or just $25. That's an incredible value by itself, but you could also do what I've done and get two for the price of one to set up a stereo pair in your home office, den, or even your bedroom.