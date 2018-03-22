Google's Files Go is a lightweight storage management utility that's packed with useful features, and today the app is picking up three new features. There's now a file search function baked in, which will allow you to search for files on your phone. With Files Go being a Google app, that includes instant results, autocomplete, and search filters.
The search feature works offline as well, and Files Go will also show the location of duplicate files. The app is picking up Google Photos integration as well, so you'll receive a card to delete the files when photos and videos are automatically backed up to Photos. Google says it's rolling out the features following feedback from users over the course of the last three months. Here's the breakdown of the new additions:
File search: You should be able to search for files on your phone just like you search the internet. Files Go is now bringing Google's expertise at search—including instant results, search history, autocomplete and filters—to file management. Now, when you open the Files tab, you can tap the search icon and find all of your files on your phone in a split second. And best of all, it works offline.
Show the location of duplicates: From the start, Files Go has made it easy to free up space by removing duplicate files, but people have told us that they'd like to see where these files are located on the phone before they get deleted. So now when Files Go suggests duplicate files for removal, you can long press on the thumbnail, tap the "i" icon and see the location of the file.
Remove backed up photos and videos: Files Go now works seamlessly with Google Photos. Once your photos and videos are safely backed up in Google Photos, Files Go can detect that and prompt you to delete those files so you free up more space.:
Files Go is designed for markets like India, where a majority of phones come with limited internal storage. The app also comes with automated filters that weed out annoying forwards, and has a file transfer feature that works offline.