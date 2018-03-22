File search: You should be able to search for files on your phone just like you search the internet. Files Go is now bringing Google's expertise at search—including instant results, search history, autocomplete and filters—to file management. Now, when you open the Files tab, you can tap the search icon and find all of your files on your phone in a split second. And best of all, it works offline.

Show the location of duplicates: From the start, Files Go has made it easy to free up space by removing duplicate files, but people have told us that they'd like to see where these files are located on the phone before they get deleted. So now when Files Go suggests duplicate files for removal, you can long press on the thumbnail, tap the "i" icon and see the location of the file.