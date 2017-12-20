After three years, it's finally here.

It's hard to believe that it's been three years since Google first started funding Magic Leap, but time sure does fly when you're continuously teased with nothing to really show for. The AR startup has been showcasing its tech in little snippets here and there over the years, but today we finally have our first look at the initial hardware from the company.

Referred to as Magic Leap One Creator Edition, Magic Leap seems to be on to something special. The entire package consists of three main components, including the Lightwear, Lightpack, and Control. The Lightwear is the headset itself, and it features an array of cameras and Digital Lightfield technology that enables environment mapping for all of your augmented reality experiences.

Lightpack is what powers Magic Leap One, and it's essentially a small computer with the same power as a MacBook Pro that's been condensed into a circular package that can easily be attached to your belt or pocket. Lastly, the Control is the handheld controller you'll use for navigation. It looks pretty simple at first glance, but Magic Leap says it allows for "six degrees of freedom", haptic feedback, and fast responsiveness.

According to Magic Leap's website, you'll be able to use Magic Leap One for shopping for objects in 3D, open videos and attach them to walls, play AR games, communicate with friends in a digital manner, and more. A lot of what Magic Leap is showing off sounds like things we've seen from Microsoft's HoloLens, but then again, that's not really a bad thing.

The Magic Leap One is scheduled to ship out in 2018, and if you're a designer, creator, or developer, you can head to the company's website now and register to learn more about how and when you can purchase one.

It's still unclear when Magic Leap will be ready to launch a consumer-focused product, but this is still a big step in the right direction for the company.