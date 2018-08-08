At the tail-end of last year, Magic Leap finally unveiled its first augmented reality headset that would actually be available for people to buy. After three years of hard work, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition was announced with a 2018 release date and no price.

Today, Magic Leap confirmed that its headset will set buyers back a staggering $2295.

While that is a lot of money, it's important to remember that Magic Leap isn't marketing this as a consumer-ready device quite yet. As the name implies, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition is being targeted at developers and early adopters. Similar to Microsoft's $3000 HoloLens or Google Glass that sold for $1500, Magic Leap's charging an expected premium for people that want to hit the ground running with its tech before it's ready for the main spotlight.

Magic Leap says that the Magic Leap One is currently being sold "in cities across the contiguous U.S." and that "the list is growing daily."

