Google introduced a lot of fun software goodies with the Pixel 2 , one of which is a dark theme that can be enabled depending on which wallpaper you're rocking. If you add a dark enough wallpaper to your home screen, Android's stark white paint job in the quick settings, app drawer, folder backgrounds, and Google Feed page is replaced with a sleek, dark/black look.

This is a great step in the right direction for deeper user customization, but thanks to a new app called "LWP+", you can enable this dark mode with any wallpaper that you'd like.

After downloading LWP+, open the app, select the background image/wallpaper you want, enable the "Set as current live wallpaper" toggle at the top, and you'll instantly be rocking Android's dark mode.

I've been using the app just fine on my Pixel 2, but keep in mind you'll need to be running Android 8.1 or later in order for this to work.

LWP+ does give you the option of using custom primary, secondary, and tertiary colors, but I haven't been able to get this working even after multiple tries.

LWP+ weighs in at just 1.34MB, and for folks that want to use a dark mode 24/7, it's more than worth taking a look at.

Download: LWP+ (free)