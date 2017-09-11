Win a Galaxy Note 8 from Lumion and Android Central!

The release date for the new Galaxy Note 8 is fast approaching! We're excited to announce that Lumion is sponsoring this giveaway and a super lucky Android Central reader is going to win a new Note 8.

Lumion is dedicated to creating practical and useful products for any lifestyle. The company is guided by a simple philosophy: to offer the best quality products at a great value. All Lumion purchases come with free standard shipping, Lumion lifetime warranty, and if you're not satisfied, your purchase is protected under the 30-day money back guarantee so you can return for a full refund. To see current products visit the Lumion USA Amazon storefront and for more information about the company, check out the Lumion Website.

Now on to the giveaway!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will win the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in midnight black or orchid gray and a Lumion case bundle! One runner up will receive a Lumion Galaxy Note 8 case bundle!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Service is not included with the phone and is the responsibility of the winner. We also can't guarantee the phone works with your carrier, so make sure you check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping. Please not that due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open to readers in the US and Canada.

The giveaway is open until September 25, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!

