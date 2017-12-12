Spend less time setting up lighting and more time getting work done with the Luminoodle Task!

It seems like you never have the right lighting right where you need it. How often have you found yourself propping up your phone with the flashlight on, or using some other makeshift solution to give you lighting when you're fixing something in a dark corner of your home, working outside at night, or in your dimly lit workshop?

Power Practical has been working hard to brighten our world with its line of flexible lighting solutions and the Luminoodle Task is tits most powerful and flexible product yet! The Luminoodle is an ultra thin, flexible LED utility light that comes in three varieties — the Luminoodle Task, Task Link, and Task USB. The Task and Task Link run off of a 12V power source and are capable of a maximum brightness of up to 3,600 Lumens, while the USB version is capable of up to 1,000 Lumens — slightly underpowered, but infinitely more portable when paired with a USB power pack.

The Luminoodle Task is very reminiscent of other LED light strips, but these are built to be rugged and flexible in every sense of the word. The Task is cased in a super flexible and weatherproof silicone that allows you to wrap or bend the Luminoodle exactly how you need it, and then roll it up nice and compact when your work is done. Super-strong magnet sliders and oversized loops on both ends let you attach or connect these lights however you desire with little to no setup required. Each Luminoodle Task comes with a stow pouch, 6-foot extension cable, and a wireless remote which allows for adjustable brightness. And because it's so easy to pack up and put up anywhere, it's an ideal option for campers or cabin goers looking for a bit of extra light in the night.

Power Practical has already surpassed its initial goal, and there's only a few more days remaining to get in on the Kickstarter discounts. With a pledge of $44, you get a Luminoodle Task USB, but pledge $119 and you get the full Luminoodle Task in all it's 5-foot, 3,600 lumens glory. Pledge $169 or more and you're eligible for the Luminoodle Task Link bundle which includes three 2-foot Luminoodle Task Links which are capable of being used individually or daisy-chained together. Need more? Power Practical allows you to add additional products to your order including it's Pronto 12V or USB battery packs, which let you quite literally take your Luminoodles with you wherever.

This is Power Practical's sixth Kickstarter campaign and their third based on the Luminoodle product line, so you can back this project knowing there's a capable team bringing it to reality. The Luminoodle Task is set to start shipping to backers in Spring 2018.

See Luminoodle Task on Kickstarter