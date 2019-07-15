This re-imagined classic takes you through the first generation game's Kanto region with your special Eevee buddy. One of the things I love about this game is that Eevee is always accessible. He's either running alongside you or taking a ride on your hat. You can even interact with him by dressing him up in different outfits or changing his hairdo. Aside from Eevee, there's also the ability to ride around on several different Pokémon like Lapras (pictured above), Arcanine, Snorlax, and many others.

Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! is steeply discounted at only $30 compared to its typical $45 price point. Grab it fast to take advantage of this Prime deal!

I choose you!

Take your Eevee with you wherever you go as you explore the Kanto region in this fun RPG. You'll capture the original 150 Pokémon, battle trainers, defeat gym leaders, and thwart Team Rocket's plans all on your way to becoming the ultimate Pokémon trainer. See how many you can catch!

Something to note about this game is that it's a simplified version of the Pokémon RPGs so it's especially great for younger players or for individuals who are just getting into the Pokémon games. Or if you're a veteran player, like me, you'll feel a wave of nostalgia as you run through familiar situations and map areas from the original Pokémon Red and Blue games.

You'll come across the notorious Team Rocket trio Jessie, James, and Meowth several times during your adventure and thwart their attempts at every turn. At journey's end, you'll get the chance to capture the legendary birds and Mewtwo. See how many Pokemon you can catch along the way!

