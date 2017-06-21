Show your love and your compassion with pride.
June is Pride month, one of unity and hope and celebration and love, and in trying times like these, I can think of nothing we need more. No matter who you love — or who you don't love, for the asexuals and aromantics out here — we can all unite in love, and we can let that love and unity protect us all. We all want the same thing: to be safe, to be accepted, to be happy. So let's be happy and let our colors fly.
Some parts of the Pride community are more visible than others, but they are all beautiful and they are all worthy of admiration and acceptance. That's why this series from FannimalToTheBone brings me joy and pride for showcasing some of the sexualities that are often overlooked: Pansexuality (attraction to people of any gender), Aromantic (little to no romantic attraction), and Asexuality (little to no sexual attraction). These wallpapers are bold, vibrant, and incorporate each sexualities' colors in beautiful, fluid ways.
Pansexuality by FannimalToTheBone
The Pride Flag is beautiful and beautifully diverse, and this patchwork Pride Flag wallpaper reminds us that within each color, within each aspect, within each person lies a myriad of beauty, symmetry, and divinity. This patchwork wallpaper also feels communal, as each square speaks to a different style and sensibility.
Technically Pride Month is June, but who are we to argue with a wallpaper this bright and hopeful? Let's have a whole Pride Summer! This design may seem familiar to Apple fans, but it's brighter, bolder, and it gives me hope that tomorrow could be just as bright.
This seemingly simple wallpaper works well on busy desktops or simple home screens, once again blurring the lines and showing a gentle, shifting rainbow.
The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all. And while the LGBTQIA community is a community that has almost always faced adversity, that adversity brings it together and makes it stronger. And I have no doubts that this community will indeed continue to bloom and grow in love and inclusion.
Let Me Be Your Rainbow by Anyzamarah
No matter who you are, no matter who you love and who you surround yourself with, there is a place for us all in this society and there is a place for us all in the light. No matter how dark it seems at times, the light of love will prevail, and at the end of a dark storm, all we can hope for is that we see a rainbow shining in the sky.
This was awesome.
These are great!
Good idea. Here's another, also free.
http://www.wallcoo.net/cartoon/colorful_objects_and_designs/wallpapers/1...
Oh nice! These are really great, thanks!
Thanks for this <3
Very awesome...thank you! <3
Awesome!
Very cool !!!
"This rainbow isn't tidy or simple, and neither are the people who live under these flags."
Wow, how offensive. You just generalized everyone under the rainbow flag in one sentence. And using antonyms, you are calling all people under this flag dirty and flamboyant.
She simply called them diverse. Don't try and read between really thin lines.
Well they can't be that diverse if none of the people under the flag are tidy or simple.
Don't be so eager to be offended. It's very clear from the context of the entire article that your willfull misunderstanding of that one small snippet is way off base.
Bet you're a vegan too..
Posted from Middle Earth
That's a big diss coming from someone with a picture of Bernie Sanders as their avatar
I um, I hope you are joking.
I'm gay, vegan, and atheist : )
Don't turn the comments in this article like it's Windows Central counterpart.
Nice! I didn't know about any of these so thank you.
Does anyone know what the lime green google widget is?
Probably action launcher, changes the color of the search bar and other elements based on your wallpaper colors.
That's exactly what it is.
These are great. Thank you!
There are two sexes, male and female. Just ask biology.
Love wins? What the ***** does that even mean? Oh well, the consistent banter from the Snowflakes doesn't have to make sense. That one thing is obvious.
Who's the snowflake again? You're the one here whining like a little girl.