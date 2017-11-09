Since its launch in October, the Google Store's trade-in program has been causing a lot of problems.
Leading up to the Pixel 2's announcement, Google launched a new trade-in program on its Google Store online storefront. Similar to other retailers and carriers, customers can choose to send in their current device to Google after receiving their new phone, and in doing so, get a certain amount of money back – helping to offset the cost of their new phone.
The Google Store allows you to send in a decent variety of phones, with last year's Pixel and Pixel XL offering the highest dollar amounts (up to $410 back for a 128GB Pixel XL). When buying a new Pixel 2, all you need to do is confirm you'd like to trade in your current phone, choose what brand and model it is, complete your purchase, and then send your phone to Google with the shipping kit that's sent to you.
The whole process is quite simple, but the experience that users have been reporting with it has been anything but.
What's happening
Since the launch of this trade-in program, customers have been voicing their complaints about a myriad of issues they've been having after actually sending their phone off to Google. Some users have reported that Google claimed their Pixels were "unknown devices", trade-in values have decreased by $100 for no clear reason, and plenty of complaints of Google saying devices weren't in the condition originally stated are plentiful.
On top of all these pre-existing issues, it's also being reported that Google is lowering trade-in values for phones because they weren't factory reset despite users saying that they were.
In one of the most troubling cases, Redditor Nirecue sent in a mint Pixel XL with 128GB of storage that they'd only had since September 6 with a case and screen protector on since owning it. The estimated trade-in value was $410, but they only received $162 because Google claims the device wasn't factory reset and the condition wasn't as it was reported.
Even if the device wasn't factory reset and wasn't in pristine condition, lowering the value by nearly $250 is insane.
Rough patches and bumps in the road are to be expected when launching a new service like this, but seeing as how there have been steady complaints for more than a month since Google launched this program, it's clear that some precautions should be taken should you take part in it.
What you can do to protect yourself
It's no secret that Google's got a lot of kinks to work out for its trade-in program, but we don't blame you if you still want to give the program a shot – espeically if you own a 2016 Pixel and are looking to upgrade to this year's model.
If you do decide to go through with the trade-in, it's a good idea to record the entire process. Record yourself factory resetting the phone, showing off the condition that it's in, putting it in the packaging, everything. Customer service agents certainly aren't out to get you, but having ample proof to back up your claims will save for a lot of potential headaches if you happen to run into an issue like so many people are.
This is a good practice to follow when trading in a phone with any company, but we recommend it even more when doing so with the Google Store based on how many complaints have popped up in such a short amount of time. We'd expect Google to get a lot of these issues resolved in the near future, but for now, make sure you cover your bases as much as possible.
Reader comments
Google can't be taken seriously as a phone manufacturer until they get their **** together. It gets worse by the day and for a company this big, there is no excuse for the excessive and seemingly endless issues.
Exactly what I did today, took pictures and video of the resetting, and showing the display is free of defects. The bag they include to ship is not adequate in my opinion, so I placed in a box to further protect it. Crossing my fingers they don’t screw me.
Hardly a surprise, Google's hardware sales arm couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery.
Which is an odd phrase in itself, it's probably actually quite difficult to do...
Either way, they suck and always have.
I had one major issue... I bought two PXL2's (one for the wife, and the other for myself). Naturally, I was doing it all in one transaction. But the online site didn't allow me to add 'two' trade-ins (just one). After tinkering with it for awhile, I decided to just process the one trade-in, with a plan to call their service team later....
.... Issue One: as noted above, the website didn't allow me to add two trade-ins to the check-out.
.... Issue Two; After calling customer service, they indicated that you need to purchase the phones in separate transactions if you have more than one trade in (bad policy; hassle).
.... Issue Three: After addressing the issue, the customer service team gave me no other viable options. I basically couldn't trade in my second 6P
.... Issue Four: The package to return your old phone shipped immediately, with instructions to send the phone (implying now, rather than later). Obviously, I wasn't sending in my old phone weeks before I got the new phone, so this was a bit of a mess. I read an article later (third party article; nothing from Google direct) that the return timeline didn't start until after you got the new phone. Very confusing process.
.... Issue Five: I haven't heard a thing, and it's been about two weeks now. I mailed in the one phone, and as of this moment, am just assuming I'll hear something down the road.
All, in all... whatevs, I suppose. Up to this point, I just threw old phones in a drawer for 'back-ups', and eventually gave them away. As long as I get money back, I'm cool. But this process was a joke, for sure. I suppose I could care less since my major sticking point was how long it took the phone to get to me... that said, I love the new PXL2 (all the noise was a load a crap; never been happier with a phone or screen).
I hope I don't have any issues...in reset both phones and took pictures of the phones conditions but didn't record the reset. Christ...I honestly wish I never bothered buying these phones. Nonstop issues. Really sours a decade long Android user.
I’m in a war with these b*stards right now after they wanted to lower the trade in value on my mint condition 128Gb Black Pixel XL from $410 to $310. We’re still in the middle of it right now. Completely unacceptable is a severe understatement.
Of course, you can’t just tell them to keep all of their crap and send your original phone back, it’s gone in the never never.
As I told a Google supervisor named Jean, this is why people buy Apple without the flimflam bullsh*t and real stores that you can walk into and have basically any problem solved on the spot.
I EXPLODED last when told of this bullsh*t discrepancy and haven’t quite touched back down yet. I’m supposed to be recontacted by “Sean” Friday with resolution. We’ll see.
I've been hesitant sending my trade-in due to all these issues I've seen reported on Reddit. Google needs to do a better job of making sure whoever they contracted to verify these trade-ins isn't screwing over customers.
My phone was lost in shipping. Unfortunately, my phone never made it out of my local post office, who has searched for it to no success. Thankfully i took pictures of the device before shipping and i got a drop off receipt from USPS. However, the issue is Google will not help me file a missing package report and USPS will not let me. Google support has told me to call USPS twice, so I've wasted over three hours on hold, each time i get told the same thing. I need to file a missing device report if the device has been missing for over 7 days, but when the CS reps. go to file they then say that I need to get the shipping payer to file. I've been on an endless loop and google customer service keeps telling me there is nothing they can do until the device is listed as missing by USPS (which can't happen until he report if filed by them).
MonsterCorp ripping us off? Big shock
I could have sworn I read in their policy that you have the choice to get your phone back or accept what they're offering