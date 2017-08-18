Lost your MetroPCS password or PIN? You can get it back in just a few easy steps!

Have a lost MetroPCS password or PIN issue? Not to worry! You can easily recover it a number of ways providing you have all of the account information available. Here's how to get it done!

Lost MetroPCS Password

If you have a lost MetroPCS password situation, you'll be unable to login to your online account to do anything like paying your bill, adding or changing features or upgrading your plan. Thankfully, you can quickly recover your lost MetroPCS password with just a few clicks.

Head to the MetroPCS account login page and click the Forgot Password link under the box. Next, enter the phone number on the account and a password recovery link will be sent to you via phone or email (based on your account preference). Using the link, create a new password for your account and you'll be good to go!

MetroPCS Account Login

Lost MetroPCS PIN

If you have a lost MetroPCS PIN, you'll have to get on the phone with customer service to get it sorted out. You account PIN (sometimes called Security Number) is an 8-digit number you created when setting up your account, or often times provided as the 8-digit birth date of the account holder. If you happened to change it along the way — or simply can't remember your lost MetroPCS PIN — you can reach out to MetroPCS customer service to get it taken care of.

Contact MetroPCS

Back in Action!

Losing you MetroPCS password or PIN is a drag, but you can easily get back in action with just a few minutes of your time. Calling customer service or signing by your local MetroPCS store is always an option — or in the case of a lost MetroPCS password — just a few clicks online will get you back in the game!