Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly host the backdoor pilot for AC Foodcast as they talk about the GDPR Hall of Shame, OnePlus 6, and its $69 companion Bluetooth earbuds, Bullets Wireless.

Essential Phone 2 is reportedly canceled, and founder Andy Rubin is considering selling the company. Some people have gotten hands-on time with RED Hydrogen One, but release of the product is still a little ways off. In addition, BlackBerry is teasing the KEY2, which will have dual rear cameras. Rounding out the new phone chat, HTC U12+ is a beautiful device that can only be purchased directly from HTC — No carriers, no retailers.

Lastly, and most importantly: You put sweet on savory, NOT sweet on sweet.

