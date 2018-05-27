Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly host the backdoor pilot for AC Foodcast as they talk about the GDPR Hall of Shame, OnePlus 6, and its $69 companion Bluetooth earbuds, Bullets Wireless.
Essential Phone 2 is reportedly canceled, and founder Andy Rubin is considering selling the company. Some people have gotten hands-on time with RED Hydrogen One, but release of the product is still a little ways off. In addition, BlackBerry is teasing the KEY2, which will have dual rear cameras. Rounding out the new phone chat, HTC U12+ is a beautiful device that can only be purchased directly from HTC — No carriers, no retailers.
Lastly, and most importantly: You put sweet on savory, NOT sweet on sweet.
- GDPR Hall of Shame
- OnePlus 6 review: The matter is settled
- OnePlus announces Bullets Wireless, its first wireless earbuds, coming in June for $69
- Essential Phone 2 reportedly canceled, Andy Rubin considering selling the company
- Hands-on with RED Hydrogen One, a wildly ambitious smartphone
- BlackBerry KEY2 shown off in teaser video with dual rear cameras
- HTC U12+ hands-on preview: Big, beautiful, unattainable
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
- GameStash: Hundreds of awesome games on your Android phone. Try it free for 14 days!