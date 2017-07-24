The Midnight Black OnePlus 5 will be shipped out immediately after you've ordered it.
OnePlus announced at the start of the year that one of its resolutions for 2017 was to tackle shipping delays by making its products available for immediate dispatch, which sees the company shipping a phone mere hours after you've placed the order.
The standard 6GB variant of the OnePlus 5 has been eligible for immediate dispatch in the U.S. for some time now, and now the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory will also be shipped out immediately after you've ordered it.
As a refresher, the Midnight Black OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 835, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, dual cameras at the back (16MP primary lens backed by a 20MP telephoto lens), front 16MP shooter, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, global LTE bands, NFC, aptX HD, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge.
The phone retails for $539, undercutting the likes of the Galaxy S8 by a few hundred dollars. If you're interested, head to the link below to pick up the OnePlus 5.
Reader comments
Could you imagine a 6 inch bezel-less display with this offer? it would OWN the market!
It wouldn't
What's everyone's obession for a bezeless display
2 simple answers, 1. You get more display in the same footprint, 2. Gives the phone an awesome look.
Own the market in terms of value. However, Samsung proves that a good device and great marketing OWNS.
Us tech savvy readers can acknowledge the OP5 and appreciate what it is. But the average consumer, not so much.
Bezel less , really have to laugh , the bezels of my LG V20 are there , to protect my device when I let it drop on any surface without damaging the display.
LG even did put some extra space "Puffer" and used special plasticcarbonat and metal to reach military 820 drop specifications.
LOVE my "old school" LG V20 design with wonderful DBrand leather skin.
Even bought the rose gold V20 and pimped it with white DBrand Skin. Wonderful!!!
Reminds me Blackberry Z30 /10 design wise
brand new pink V20 , unlocked with B&O Headset for free worth hundred bucks for just 319 at ebay with free shipping and 30 day money back guarantee.
You can't beat that right now, device has QUAD DAC and AMP designed by B&O.
The including B&O Headset is the same company which designed the DAC.
This device and an genuine V20 charging pack ( free spare battery included) and you never have to plug a cable into your device again, ever.
TOTAL mobile freedom, Life is Good.
Oh and it's shipping with Android N and July security patch 2017.
Got an email from OnePlus about this. Question is why would I waste 559€ on such a crappy iPhone clone when I can already buy a vastly superior Galaxy S8 for 599€ (that's 40€ more, NOT a few hundred) or the G6 for 150€ LESS?
That's right. I wouldn't. No sane person would. Hence why they can immediately dispatch it.
$479 - was reaching - but I like the purple slate gray - at $400 and $450 these would sell "better" - but with so many "free" lines , some have a personal and business line - if I had to choose just ONE device out of the 3 I use - I don't think just one handles everything