The Midnight Black OnePlus 5 will be shipped out immediately after you've ordered it.

OnePlus announced at the start of the year that one of its resolutions for 2017 was to tackle shipping delays by making its products available for immediate dispatch, which sees the company shipping a phone mere hours after you've placed the order.

The standard 6GB variant of the OnePlus 5 has been eligible for immediate dispatch in the U.S. for some time now, and now the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory will also be shipped out immediately after you've ordered it.

As a refresher, the Midnight Black OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 835, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, dual cameras at the back (16MP primary lens backed by a 20MP telephoto lens), front 16MP shooter, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, global LTE bands, NFC, aptX HD, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge.

The phone retails for $539, undercutting the likes of the Galaxy S8 by a few hundred dollars. If you're interested, head to the link below to pick up the OnePlus 5.

