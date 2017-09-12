If you're in the market for an Android phone and battery life is important to you, you won't want to miss this deal. Woot is offering unlocked versions of Verizon's Moto Z Play in refurbished condition for just $249.99, which is an absolute steal. Shipping is a flat $5 fee.
Since it is originally the Verizon variant of the phone, this one will work on Verizon's network as well as GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, Mint SIM and more. As of right now, both the black and white versions are in stock, though supplies will be limited on each.
Being a refurbished phone, it may show slight signs of wear and tear, but it will be in working condition. Woot is backing them with a 90-day warranty.
An amazing phone at a great price, compared to the new price. But I'm wary about the quality of refurbs from third parties.