Logitech's Circle 2 Wired Home Security Camera is down to $139.99 at Amazon for a limited time. Considering it regularly sells for $180, this deal saves you $40 off its normal price. This is also a match for its lowest price ever.

This wired camera is Wi-Fi enabled allowing it to upload footage to a secure, private cloud. It can also connect with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. It records in full 1080p HD with its 180-degree wide-angle lens and includes night vision which is visible up to 15-feet. It begins recording when motion is detected and will then send the footage to the cloud for up to 24 hours where you can view it or save it. You can also buy a subscription which will keep your recordings for longer starting at just $3.99 per month. A membership includes additional advanced features too such as Motion Zones.

The camera will send a screenshot to your mobile device when motion is detected so you can see what's going on even while you're away. It also includes a built-in speaker and microphone and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Logitech also offers a Plug Mount for $29.99 which allows you to plug this camera into a wall outlet.

