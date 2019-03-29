As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Logitech PC accessories, including keyboards, mice, webcams, and more with 35% or more off their regular prices. Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out.

Versatile

Logitech K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard

The popular K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard is down to one of its best prices ever at $17.98. It usually sells for nearer $30 and can be used with just about any device, even your TV-connected computer. It can easily control your media, help you browse the web, and so much more.

$17.98 at Amazon

Game on

Logitech G610 Orion Red mechanical gaming keyboard

With durable Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches, customizable backlighting, easy-access media controls, and customizable functions keys, the G910 Orion Red can help you level up your gaming setup. It's half off right now.

$59.99 at Amazon

Powered by the sun

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac

Forget about batteries and charging with the solar-powered K750 keyboard for Mac. It will charge with any light source, and has a familiar Mac layout, concave keycaps, and a battery life that will last for three months in total darkness. It's down to its best ever price today.

$37.50 at Amazon

Popular choice

Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse

You can grab a bundle containing the backlit Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse for just $114.78. It averages around $150 and has never gone this low before. That mouse is a super popular choice among our readers.

$114.78 at Amazon

For both hands

Logitech G300s ambidextrous gaming mouse

With 9 programmable buttons, responsive optical sensor, and a symmetrical design that will feel equally comfortable for left- or right-handed users, the Logitech G300s is an affordable gaming mouse upgrade. Today's deal matches its lowest ever price.

$14.99 at Amazon

Cross-computer

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse

Hook this mouse up to three Windows or Mac computers simultaneously via the included receiver or Bluetooth for cross-computer control. Today's deal matches its Black Friday pricing, so you're probably not going to see it drop any further any time soon.

$37.49 at Amazon

Responsive

Logitech G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

We haven't seen the G603 available for this price before so if you've been eyeing up this wireless gaming mouse, now's the time to grab it. It has a 1ms response time, 6 programmable buttons, an ergonomic design, and provides up to 500 hours of gaming.

$43.68 at Amazon

Immerse yourself

Logitech G230 stereo gaming headset

Get high-quality stereo sound, comfortable ear cups for extended gaming sessions, a noise-cancelling boom mic, and in-line volume and mute controls with the Logitech G230 headset. Today's price matches its lowest.

$24.99 at Amazon

Lookin' good

Logitech C310 HD Webcam

If you need an affordable HD webcam, the C310 is worth considering now it's back down to its Black Friday price. It supports 720p HD video, 5MP snapshots, and will work great with Skype and other video calling programs.

$19.36 at Amazon

Be sure to check out the whole promotion and grab what you want now before the sale ends tonight.

