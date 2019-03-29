As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Logitech PC accessories, including keyboards, mice, webcams, and more with 35% or more off their regular prices. Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out.
Versatile
Logitech K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard
The popular K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard is down to one of its best prices ever at $17.98. It usually sells for nearer $30 and can be used with just about any device, even your TV-connected computer. It can easily control your media, help you browse the web, and so much more.
Game on
Logitech G610 Orion Red mechanical gaming keyboard
With durable Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches, customizable backlighting, easy-access media controls, and customizable functions keys, the G910 Orion Red can help you level up your gaming setup. It's half off right now.
Powered by the sun
Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac
Forget about batteries and charging with the solar-powered K750 keyboard for Mac. It will charge with any light source, and has a familiar Mac layout, concave keycaps, and a battery life that will last for three months in total darkness. It's down to its best ever price today.
Popular choice
Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse
You can grab a bundle containing the backlit Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse for just $114.78. It averages around $150 and has never gone this low before. That mouse is a super popular choice among our readers.
For both hands
Logitech G300s ambidextrous gaming mouse
With 9 programmable buttons, responsive optical sensor, and a symmetrical design that will feel equally comfortable for left- or right-handed users, the Logitech G300s is an affordable gaming mouse upgrade. Today's deal matches its lowest ever price.
Cross-computer
Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse
Hook this mouse up to three Windows or Mac computers simultaneously via the included receiver or Bluetooth for cross-computer control. Today's deal matches its Black Friday pricing, so you're probably not going to see it drop any further any time soon.
Responsive
Logitech G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse
We haven't seen the G603 available for this price before so if you've been eyeing up this wireless gaming mouse, now's the time to grab it. It has a 1ms response time, 6 programmable buttons, an ergonomic design, and provides up to 500 hours of gaming.
Immerse yourself
Logitech G230 stereo gaming headset
Get high-quality stereo sound, comfortable ear cups for extended gaming sessions, a noise-cancelling boom mic, and in-line volume and mute controls with the Logitech G230 headset. Today's price matches its lowest.
Lookin' good
Logitech C310 HD Webcam
If you need an affordable HD webcam, the C310 is worth considering now it's back down to its Black Friday price. It supports 720p HD video, 5MP snapshots, and will work great with Skype and other video calling programs.
Be sure to check out the whole promotion and grab what you want now before the sale ends tonight.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.