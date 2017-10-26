Available for the Wire-Free/Wired Circle 2 and first-gen Logi Circle.

For those of us that try to live in Google's ecosystem as much as possible, buying smart-home gadgets that work with the Google Assistant can make life a lot easier. Logitech's Circle 2 security camera came out earlier this summer, and today it's finally getting the Assistant integration it deserves.

Using Google Assistant on something like Google Home or another smart-speaker, you'll now be able to say a command such as "Ok, Google, show me the front door camera" to have a live feed of the Circle 2 sent to your TV that features Chromecast-built-in technology (either through the television itself or via a Chromecast or Android TV box).

You can use the Assistant to control Wired and Wire-Free versions of the Circle 2, as well as the first-gen Logi Circle. Logitech says that the integration with Assistant will "continue to evolve", so keep an eye out for even more features in the near future.

If Google Assistant really isn't your jam and you've found yourself living more in Amazon's camp with Alexa, you might be more interested in the Amazon Cloud Cam that was recently announced.

