Even if you haven't heard of Blue Microphones, there's a high chance you saw a YouTube video or heard a podcast where one of the presenters was using the brand's USB condenser microphones. Blue carved out a niche for itself in recent years in the audio recording space with the Yeti and Snowball, and that hasn't gone unnoticed, as Logitech is acquiring the brand for $117 million in cash.
Blue's existing products will be integrated into Logitech's ever-increasing portfolio of brands, which include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Astro Gaming, and Logitech G. Here's what Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell had to say about the acquisition:
Logitech's acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people's passions (from music to blogging) to life. Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us – a new way to grow – with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories. It's exciting!
For its part, Blue mentions that it will continue to innovate in this space, with exciting new products on the horizon.