If you've always wanted your Google Home to be a little more portable, this'll take care of that.

Sure, pretty much everything that's baked into Google Home is already in your perfectly portable smartphone. Google Assistant. Music. Podcasts. Answers for all of the world's questions. But let's face it, even the best smartphone speakers suck compared to Google Home.

Wouldn't it be great if you could just take your Google Home outside, without needing an extension cord? Indeed, it would. And it is.

The LOFT portable battery case is a $50 accessory for Google Home that adds a 4200 mAh battery and unshackles it from an outlet.

It's super simple. Just pop off the old base (give it a tiny twist to break the magnetic connection, and it just slides right off) and then pop on the LOFT, making sure the little power post lines up to slip inside the Google Home. After that, just plug the Google Home power supply into the bottom of the LOFT, and let it charge up.

Once you're ready to take your Google Home outside, all you have to do is unplug the cord. The internal battery does the rest, for up to eight hours, LOFT says. The LED lights on the front let you know how much battery remains.

It's that easy. There are three colors from which to choose — black (which goes nicely with a Panda'd-out Pixel 2), copper, and silver. The grille pattern looks plenty nice and is easily of enough quality so that I'm not even going to think about putting the stock base back on, whether or not I'll be moving my Google Home around. And it only adds about an inch and a half of height to the whole smash, taking things up to about 7 inches at their highest point.

It's not quite a must-have. But if you've want to be able to take your Google Home somewhere cords just aren't going to work, it's a great and inexpensive option.

See at Amazon