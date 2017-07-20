Are you ready for some streaming football?

Sports streaming service DAZN has announced it's expanding into Canada, anchored by a deal with the NFL to be the exclusive home of NFL Game Pass. Canadians will be able to access NFL Game Pass and NFL RedZone exclusively through DAZN — services previously only available via cable providers. With the start of NFL pre-season just three weeks away, you can sign up to receive updates about DAZN's imminent launch in Canada.

NFL Game Pass via DAZN will offer Canadians every life NFL game during the 2017 season — pre-season, regular season, the playoffs and the Super Bowl — with no annoying blackouts for primetime games. Subscriptions will start at $20 a month, or for an introductory deal of $150 for the first year. DAZN offers support for a wide number of devices including Android mobile and tablets via Google Play, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and Sony.

While a growing number of people cutting out cable in favor of online content for news and entertainment, sports streaming in Canada has still remained firmly linked to cable subscriptions, forcing those without cable subscriptions to either forgo watching TV sports or turn to illegal streaming options. Partnering with the NFL is a pretty smart move for launching a Canadian sports streaming service, as NFL viewership is on the rise in Canada amongst adults aged 18-35.

Owned and operated by UK-based Perform Group, DAZN aims to become the "Netflix of sports streaming" and launched in European territories Germany, Austria and Switzerland in August 2016, offering European football and US sports including Premier League, La Liga, NBA and NFL. It later expanded to Japan with a 10-year deal with the exclusive streaming rights for J.League soccer matches.

