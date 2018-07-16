Android TV itself isn't anywhere near as popular as it should be. Let's just get that out of the way. And we're not even going to worry about whose fault it is.

If you are a proud owner of Android TV, however — be it built in to your set or through an NVIDIA Shield — you've probably come across the Live Channels app. And it's either the greatest thing you've ever seen, or completely worthless. (OK, it's actually a little of both.)

Live Channels is one of those apps that attempts to aggregate multiple sources of video in one place. And it does that. And it does that pretty well, actually.

The problem? Too few are using the damn thing.

