The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are down to an all-new low price on Amazon at $64.99. This deal is a price match of one of Best Buy's daily deals, which means it's a very temporary price that's about to run out. These earbuds only dropped as low as $70 for Black Friday and normally sell between $80 and $100.

The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. That means you can spend most of the day no where near a wall outlet and without a charging cable and still listen to your favorite tunes.

These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.

Daniel Bader's review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a "The Best" award. He called the earbuds "nearly flawless" and said "If you've been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don't look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra's got your back."

We don't see as many deals on the Elite 65t anymore since they are a couple generations behind at this point. However, the newer versions are going for so much more. The Elite 75t run for around $120 at Best Buy, and the Elite 85t, the newest from Jabra, go for $200. You're saving a lot and only avoiding some incremental updates. You can read our review of the 75t and the 85t for more information on those earbuds. Compare and contrast and decide which version is best for you.