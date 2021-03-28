Time for some great, inexpensive yet powerful earbuds! The Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds have dropped to $32 on Amazon, which is just $2 above the lowest price we've ever seen. The earbuds are normally $50 and have even gone as high as $60 this year, which is what you can find them going for at other retailers like Home Depot. Even at Best Buy the earbuds are only down to $38.99, so Amazon is the deal to look at today.

Great price Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds black amazon These are Bluetooth earbuds with 10 hours of total battery life thanks to three hours in ear and seven from the included charging case. They have an IP55 rating with resistance to water and dust. The earbuds include mic and volume and track control. $32.00 $50.00 $18 off See at Amazon

You might be surprised at just how good these earbuds are for only costing $32. They have a lot of the features of more advanced devices at a fraction of the cost. The Bluetooth will work seamlessly to pair with your devices, automatically connect, and stream all your audio whether it's music or TV shows or whatever.

The earbuds are IP55 rated. This means they are resistant to water and dust. Essentially when it comes to dirt, you don't have to worry about it interfering with the earbuds' operation, even if a little bit gets in there. The water resistance means you can use these earbuds at the gym or even if you get caught in the rain. They can resist being directly blasted by water from a nozzle, too, at the IPx5 rating.

Use the rechargeable battery to always keep your earbuds juiced up and ready to go. They can last for up to three hours on a single charge. The charging case that comes with them includes extra battery power for seven more hours of playtime before you need to plug into a wall somewhere.

The built-in microphone lets you go hands free and make or receive phone calls. You can even use the headset's controls to answer or end your phone call, requiring just a simple press of a button. You won't even have to look at your phone. The controls can also be used to select a different track either forward or back and adjust the volume.