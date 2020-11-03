Much of Cyberpunk 2077 is spent dealing with different gangs, the factions that make up Night City's underbelly. According to CD Projekt Red, you can't exactly join a particular gang; however, you'll often act as an in-between, taking on jobs and dealing with the gangs as friends or as foes, depending on your choices and chosen Lifepath. Many of the gangs also have different rivalries with each other, meaning you'll be choosing who to help at different points. Here's a list of all the gangs in Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs 6th Street

Initially founded by American veterans, 6th Street was meant to be a militia that protected neighborhoods from gangs. Over time, the group expanded into gun-running and smuggling, becoming more and more like an actual gang. They attract new members from retired security forces and military. Many are patriots for the New United States (NUSA) and can easily be noticed with their NUSA-themed attire. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Aldecaldos

The Aldecaldos are a gang situated in the Badlands outside Night City. We're currently scarce for details otherwise. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Animals

A gang utterly obsessed with muscle-enhancing bioware and cyberware, the Animals frequently sell out their services as muscle, working as bodyguards or bouncers if the money is good. The Animals also have an interest in the underground fight scene. Taking them head-on is very dangerous due to their extreme strength and constitution. They're currently involved in a Turf War with the Voodoo Boys. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Maelstrom

One of the most dangerous gangs, Maelstrom are utterly obsessed with cyberware body modification to a point that nearly induces cyber-psychosis, which causes an individual to dissociate and stop caring for other human beings. Maelstrom are incredibly violent and unpredictable and always pack deadly combat upgrades. They're easily identifiable by their red eye-replacement optic hardware. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Moxes

The Moxes are something of a gang union, focused on protecting sex workers after the brutal death of a well-regarded brothel owner named Elizabeth Borden at the hands of Tyger Claws members. While they operate many brothels for income, they mostly stay out of the way of direct confrontation, except with the Tyger Claws. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Scavengers

The Scavengers are only a gang in a very loose sense of the term, lacking a real hierarchy or organization outside of individual groups. They have a particular focus on black market organ theft, chopping up unsuspecting victims to sell off their organs or cyberware. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Tyger Claws

The Tyger Claws stay quiet and break the knees of people who ask too many questions. The gang uses motorcycles to get around and also have limited cyberware such as reflex boosters, preferring to rely more on martial arts and high-tech equipment, the latter of which is often obtained from Arasaka Corporation, which maintains secret ties with the Tyger Claws. They also operate many businesses such as restaurants and brothels, which can be used as fronts for illegal activity. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Valentinos

Many of the Valentinos are of Mexican descent, though they welcome in others as well. A sense of family and respect is kept throughout the entire gang in celebrating Chicano culture. The Valentinos focus on drug trafficking and car theft, though they also operate some legitimate businesses. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Voodoo Boys

The Voodoo Boys are one of the most technically-focused gangs, intent on breaching the Blackwall that separates the old internet from the modern net. Since Haiti was wiped out due to climate change in 2062, the Voodoo Boys also work to protect the Haitian refugees living in Night City. The gang's primary form of income is through digital theft. Cyberpunk 2077 gangs Wraiths

The Wraiths are of the gangs located in the Badlands. Not much else is known about them at this time. City of Dreams Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Next-gen versions for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions are being worked on and should be available sometime post-launch.