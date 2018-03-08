You'd have to be living under a rock to have not seen any advertisements for Lineage 2: Revolution. It received a huge advertising push when it was launched late last year, including a series of ads featuring late night funny man Conan O'Brien that delivered some good laughs, but offered scant details about the game itself. I've previously written about the troubling state of advertising in mobile games and it's fair to say that big-budget ads like this should be a red flag for any critical gamer:

So what is the deal with Lineage 2: Revolution? If you were as wary as I was of the manufactured hype surrounding this game, I'm happy to report that your instincts are on point. Lineage 2: Revolution is a mobile spin-off of Lineage 2, an MMORPG for Windows. Revolution markets itself as a mobile version of Lineage 2, with a sprawling campaign with a massive world to explore, epic dungeons to battle through with friends, and a PvP arena to show off your skills — an intriguing concept to be sure.

You'd be a sucker to actually control your character through the majority of Lineage 2: Revolution because the game will auto-play itself excellently.

But before you can get to any of that fun stuff, you must endure the worst grinding that I have ever experienced. Period. The first chapter of the game takes place on "East Talking Island" and takes several hours to complete. The first chapter essentially acts as a tutorial, teaching you how to navigate the various menus, how to level up your character and upgrade your equipment, and it drags on for what feels like an eternity.

Every ad mentions how "groundbreaking" and "epic" this game is, with a massive world for you to explore — and that would be great if the core gameplay wasn't so unbelievably boring. MMORPG quests are notoriously repetitive and boring, but my God does Lineage 2: Revolution ever push things to new levels of monotony.

I don't mean that in a snarky way — Lineage 2: Revolution literally lets you automate questing, which is the core mechanic in the game and essentially the only thing you'll actually do in the first 5 hours you play the game as you level up your character. "Auto-questing" is one of the very first features introduced in the game and makes you realize:

This game is a brutal, never-ending grind.

You need to continually level up your character to unlock more interesting modes like PvP battles and Dungeon raids.

The game will essentially play itself with features that include "Auto-Questing" and "Auto-Equiping".

Essentially, you'd be a sucker to actually control your character, because the game auto-plays itself excellently, automatically using all of your character's skills and potions as needed to keep your warrior in the fight. Of course, you have the option to take over controls whenever you please, but why would you? The only way you'd lose playing Lineage 2: Revolution is due to human error, so it's much more efficient to let the game auto-quest while you fix yourself a sandwich, do those chores around the house you've been putting off, or file your taxes.