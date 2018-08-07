Insomniac's Spider-Man is set to grace store shelves this September, but the experience just wouldn't be complete without a limited edition console to complement it.

Sony revealed a Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing a sleek red finish with its iconic white symbol. It was previously up for preorder through PlayStation's own store, but now you can also pick it up through Amazon. It is available to preorder for $399.99 USD/$499.99 CAD in the United States and Canada.

Spider-Man is set to release for PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018. The PS4 Pro bundle will release on the same day alongside it.

