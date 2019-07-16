Whether you're cooking with charcoal or gas this summer, you might be looking to add some variety to your meat past the usual dash of seasoning salt or sauce. A monthly subscription to BBQ Box and its varied contents is a great place to start. Plus, right now thanks to Prime Day, you can save more than $10 off the first box, which is regularly priced at about $34.

If you're looking to spice up your grilling experience, a subscription to BBQ Box is a great place to find new and exciting sauces, marinades, rubs, and recipes.

Each month you'll receive a new BBQ Box stocked with hand-selected wood chips or planks, a rub or spice, a sauce or marinade, and a specialized recipe that works perfectly with the overall contents of the box. You'll also receive a tasty snack to munch on while you're hovering over the grill, trying not to peek at what's happening under the lid. You can expect small-batch sauces and rubs that are hard to find elsewhere, and you won't even have to leave your house.

To give you an idea of what to expect, previous BBQ Boxes have included a package for cooking mesquite beef ribs, juicy beer can chicken, and a chipotle BBQ chicken with pecan wood chips for unreal flavor. If you love grilling and want to keep from getting into a rut, a subscription to BBQ Box can definitely help. Considering it's right now discounted for Prime Day — meaning you'll get more than $10 off the first box — there's no better time to start.

