Smartphones are awesome. I love my Pixel 2 and use it daily for taking photos, browsing social media, watching YouTube videos, etc. However, as awesome as it is, it can also be a distraction I don't always need. This is a struggle that a lot of people have, and to provide a solution to this problem, we have the Light Phone 2.

Light Phone 2 is a project that recently launched on Indiegogo, and it's a 4G LTE phone that does the basics and nothing more. You can make phone calls, send text messages, view your contacts, and even set alarms, but you won't find any apps for social media, emails, news, or games.

All of this is packed into a small, rectangular body (99mm x 55mm x 7.5mm) with an e-Ink display, and it's powered by LightOS – a heavily modified version of Android.

The Light Phone 2 will have a price tag of $400 USD, but if you act fast, you can still grab it for $250 as part of the Indiegogo campaign.

So, why in the world would anyone want to throw down $250 to $400 on a phone that makes calls and texts but not much else? For me personally, this looks like something I'd love to have.

I try to be as conscious as possible about my smartphone usage, but it's still something I struggle with each day. I can be spending time with family or my fiance, and before you know it, I've got my phone in my hand going through Twitter or checking out Instagram Stories. With the Light Phone 2, there's no chance for those distractions to happen. I don't think I could ever completely get rid of my Pixel 2 due to the nature of my job, but for those times when I really want to stay in the moment, the Light Phone 2 would be wonderful to have as a secondary device.

The team behind Light Phone 2 says it's toying with other features it may add down the road, such as turn-by-turn directions, ride-sharing, weather info, etc., but anything that does get added will have a purpose. No matter what happens, you'll never see an app for Facebook on here.

Light Phone 2 is slated to start shipping in April 2019, and at the time of publishing this article, the campaign's already 169% complete with over $420,000 in raised funds.

This is definitely something I'll be following over the next year, but what about you? Is the Light Phone 2 something you'd be interested in buying? Let me know in those comments down below.

See at Indiegogo