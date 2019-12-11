Everyone has a bit of wanderlust in them, but one thing that holds many people back is the language barrier. Understanding the language of the country you’re visiting can give you the confidence to finally book your travel plans, and Rosetta Stone is here to help. In fact, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $189.
Rosetta Stone is an award-winning language learning service that uses practical exercises to teach you new skills. Rosetta Stone strongly believes that the best way to learn a new language is by introducing it to us the same way we learned our native language as children. This means associating words with images, which is much more fun and effective than reciting lines from a textbook.
Once you’ve learned the fundamentals of your new language, you’ll learn how to speak with interactive lessons that utilize TruAccent, Rosetta Stone’s proprietary speech recognition technology. This will provide you instant feedback on your progress and allow you to compare your speech to that of native speakers. From there, you’ll learn basic conversational skills, such as ordering food, and eventually be introduced to advanced topics like discussing pop culture.
Believe it or not, the easiest way to learn a new language is by approaching it as if it were your first. Lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone are available in Spanish, American English, French, Italian, German, Mandarin, and Japanese for $189 each, or over 36% off.
