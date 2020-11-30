Cyber Monday is the best time to pick up your favorite subscription at a discount. Plex is one of the most popular services around for streaming your locally stored media collection, and while the service itself is free to use, there's a Plex Pass option that includes a host of extra features.

Plex Pass usually retails for $4.99 a month or $39.99 annually, and you also have the chance to get a lifetime pass for $120. For Cyber Monday, you can get a lifetime Plex Pass for just $70 — an amazing discount on a great service. All you need to do is use the promo code HOLIDAYHELP at checkout, and in the credit card payment window, switch the country to Brazil. Doing so will bring the cost down to BRL374, or the equivalent of $70.

Get this now : Plex Pass | $50 off at Plex Plex Pass is now on sale for $90 when you use the promo code HOLIDAYHELP at checkout, but you can unlock an additional $20 savings by changing the country to Brazil in the credit card payment section. If you're a regular Plex user, you will love what Plex Pass has to offer. $70 at Plex

The code is valid until 11:59PM on November 30, so if you use Plex, this is the last chance this year to get a lifetime Plex Pass for $70.

Plex is a media server that's free to use, but if you want to unlock all the premium features that the service has to offer, then you will need to pick up the Plex Pass. The paid tier includes free access to Plex's mobile clients, but the best feature is the ability to record over-the-air broadcasts by using an HD antenna.

Another standout inclusion is mobile sync, which lets you download files on your phone or tablet for offline viewing. With Google Photos getting rid of unlimited high-quality uploads from June 2021, you can use Plex Pass to automatically upload photos from your phone to your media server using Plex Pass' camera uploads mode.

And if you're using Plex to stream 4K content, Plex Pass lets you use hardware transcoding on client devices, so if you have a streaming box like the NVIDIA Shield TV, you will be able to unlock this feature. Plex Pass also has robust audio features, including the ability to automatically get lyrics.

Basically, if you're a regular Plex user, you will end up using all the features on offer with Plex Pass. A lifetime Plex Pass for $70 is an unmissable deal for Cyber Monday, so make sure you grab this deal before it runs out.