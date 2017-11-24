Black Friday is here, which means there's no shortage of incredible deals around the web. To help you along, we've rounded up the top deals from Android Central Digital Offers, available at exclusive Black Friday prices today. Check them out below.

10. Zoolz Cloud Storage: Lifetime of 1TB Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage

Retail: $3600 | Normally: $49.99 | Black Friday: $36.99

Data loss is never fun. This deal gets you 2TB total cloud storage for life, which is more than most people would likely ever need. Grab it today for just $36.99, over 90% off its retail value.

9. FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail: $119.95 | Normally: $29.95 | Black Friday: $23.95

There's no shortage of headphone deals today, but the FRESHeBUDS Pro are a trusted addition to any audiophiles arsenal. Get a pair today for just $24.

8. MIM Hybrid Smart Watches

Retail: $99 | Normally: $49 | Black Friday: $43.99

These attractive watches track your activity like a fitness band, but also notify you of incoming notifications, and even let you take hands-free pictures with your smartphone. They also boast a 730 day batter life. Grab one today for just $43.99, over half off retail value.

7. The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle

Retail: $1000 | Normally $43 | Black Friday: $25

Cyber security has never been more critical, so professionals with the proper ethical hacking know-how can make a pretty penny. This comprehensive training bundle includes 9 courses to teach you all about ethical hacking, and you can get it today for a special Black Friday price of just $25.

6. Jump Gaming Subscriptions

Retail: $30 | Normally: $19.99 | Black Friday: $9.99

Jump is like the "Netflix for games," offering unlimited access to a library of award-winning indie games for one monthly price. Jump adds more games every month, so you can satisfy your insatiable thirst for gaming nirvana and discover new game gems anytime you want. It normally costs $10 / month, but you can get a 3 month subscription today for just $10.

5. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

Retail: $450 | Normally: $39.99 | Black Friday: $31.99 (w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout)

If you want to keep your browsing history and personal data private, a VPN is essential. Unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. You can get a lifetime of their service today for just $31.99 when you enter code BFRIDAY20 at checkout.

4. The Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle

Retal: $610 | Normally: $29 | Today: $22

Want to sound smart around your friends when discussing cryptocurrency and blockchain? This in-depth bundle will actually teach you practical applications of Ethereum and blockchain technology. It's valued over $600, but you can get it today for just $22.

3. UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack

Retail: $100 | Normally: $29.99 | Black Friday: $12.99

A trusted flashlight is an essential household item for just about anyone. Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place. Get a two-pack today for just $12.99, saving over 85%.

2. 1080p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera

Retail: $99.99 | Normally: $39.99 | Black Friday: $31.99 w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout

With an 8-way adjustable LED, this waterproof, 1080p HD camera can slip into the tight or dark spaces or fingers or eyes can't and send a feed right back to any device you're using via WiFi. Grab this useful household tool today for just $31.99 w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout.

1. Hover 4K Camera Passport Self-Flying Camera Drone

Retail: $499.99 | Black Friday: $349.99

The Hover Camera Passport is your personal, self-flying photographer, loaded with incredibly forward-thinking tech allowing you to put the drone in the air and go about your business as its facial recognition and automatic features keep it on your tail to document your journey. It's rarely discounted, so grab one today for $350 while you can.

