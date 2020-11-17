To manage any project efficiently, it's essential to stay organized. Hubstaff Tasks is an Agile-based tool that helps you handle workflows and checklists with ease. Thanks to a special Android Central deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $49.99.
Whether you lead a team of developers or run your own business, the same principles of management apply. The key is keeping track of time, money, and resources.
Hubstaff Tasks makes this pretty easy. Rated at 4.5 stars on Capterra, this platform helps you take control with visual kanban boards and custom project templates. The interface provides all the details you need, without any clutter.
To speed things up, Hubstaff Tasks lets you create automated workflows. If you are running an Agile operation, the app can also schedule stand-ups automatically and help you plan sprints.
The built-in search and filters allow you to find anything in seconds. You can then assign tasks to team members and attach relevant files.
Normally $1,500, lifetime Premium subscriptions are now just $49.99 covering desktop and mobile devices.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Where's Android 10 for my smartphone?
Android 10 has been kicking around for more than a year now, but not every phone has received the big update yet ahead of the launch of Android 11. Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the Android 10 update and when you can look forward to it.
The end of the Galaxy Note could be a blessing in disguise for the S Pen
The Galaxy Note series unilaterally revived the stylus in modern smartphones, but while the S Pen seems to be here to stay, Samsung may be slimming its product line by eliminating the Note in 2021.
Push the limits of the Raspberry Pi with the best microSD cards
You can use almost any old SD card in your Pi, but you'll be happier if you choose the right one. Treat your little friend to the best and expand your storage for all of your future endeavors.