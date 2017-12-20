In a car near you through January 14.
There are a lot of reasons to use Waze, but one of the app's most entertaining and unique features is the ability to have navigation directions read aloud by a number of different celebrities or even your own voice.
Now through January 14, you'll be able to have your directions read to you by none other than Liam Neeson.
Neeson's voice is being added to Waze as part of a promotion for the upcoming film The Commuter, and you can enable it by going to Settings -> Voice Directions -> Liam Neeson.
It's a shame good old Liam won't be around forever, but if you've got some last minute holiday shopping to go out and do, you might as well have former Jedi Knight and world's best dad guide you to your destinations.
Reader comments
But can he give distances in miles and YARDS yet?
I have a particular set of skills.
I will find you and I will kill you.
Good luck
Can someone get Morgan Freeman to do this? And maybe Mark Hamill, when you're going the right way he's Luke Skywalker, if you miss a turn he does the Joker voice.
"I don't know where we are, but I will find you, and I will kill you."