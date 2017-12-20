In a car near you through January 14.

There are a lot of reasons to use Waze, but one of the app's most entertaining and unique features is the ability to have navigation directions read aloud by a number of different celebrities or even your own voice.

Now through January 14, you'll be able to have your directions read to you by none other than Liam Neeson.

Neeson's voice is being added to Waze as part of a promotion for the upcoming film The Commuter, and you can enable it by going to Settings -> Voice Directions -> Liam Neeson.

It's a shame good old Liam won't be around forever, but if you've got some last minute holiday shopping to go out and do, you might as well have former Jedi Knight and world's best dad guide you to your destinations.

You can now use your own voice for turn-by-turn directions with Waze