LG is making a big move to win customer loyalty.

The LG G6 has consistently been heralded as one of the best smartphones of 2017, all but erasing the negative impression of the G5 before it. Now, LG wants to continue that goodwill with a new program called the Second Year Promise, which extends the G6's regular warranty from one year to two in the U.S.

While this isn't quite like HTC's Uh-Oh Protection, which acts more as a low-deductible insurance policy, the Second Year Promise, according to a report by The Verge, merely extends the G6's regular manufacturer's warranty an extra 12 months. This puts the phone's U.S. warranty on par with its European one, which tends to be two years for electronics goods.

Here's what you need to know:

This applies to all LG G6s sold in the U.S., both from carriers and unlocked through online retailers.

This doesn't apply to user-caused damage, so if you drop your phone on day one or day 401, it doesn't matter — this won't cover you.

Users need to register their G6 with LG 90 days after the announcement of the program in order to extend the warranty. If you've already bought an LG G6, don't worry, you're still covered as long as you sign up within 90 days from June 15.

If a phone is found to be defective, it will be replaced within two business days of shipping it back to LG.

That's it! Easy peasy. What do you think of the new program? Is it going to entice you to buy a G6 if you haven't already, or a future LG product in the future?

