LG's overall profit margins take a hit as mobile unit posts a $117 million loss.
LG's mobile unit recorded a strong 10% increase in sales in Q1 2017, but the resurgence was short-lived. In its second quarter earnings, LG noted that its mobile unit recorded a loss of $117 million (132.4 billion won) on revenues of $2.39 billion (2.70 trillion won).
LG attributed the decline to weaker than expected sales of the LG G6 combined with an increase in component costs. The G6 is LG's strongest showing in years, but it looks like it wasn't enough to mount a significant challenge to the Galaxy S8.
The South Korean company saw more momentum from its budget devices in the North American market, with sales increasing 13%. LG is now counting on the introduction of a new high-end model — likely the LG V30 — to boost sales in the premium segment next quarter. The company will also launch a new model in the Q series in the coming months.
LG as a whole netted a revenue of $12.8 billion (14.55 trillion won), a 4% increase from the same period last year. Operating income of $588.2 million (664.1 billion won) was 13.7% higher than Q2 2016, with LG's other business units — home appliances, home entertainment, and vehicle components — posting healthy profits. The home appliance unit saw a 12% hike from Q2 2016, and the vehicle components division, which supplies telematics components to the Chevrolet Bolt, saw a 38% increase in sales.
With the mobile unit once again in the red, LG now has to rethink its strategy in the smartphone segment.
Reader comments
So much for competition...
If LG didn't take away features that fans of previous G series phone liked then maybe the G6 would have sold better.
I doubt it. The changes they made were for the better. Buttons (minus the FPS) on the back are just stupid
This is a ridiculous statement. The last two phones in the G series lost more money than this version. They sold more than previous models because they played to the masses, who don't give a **** about removable batteries or IR blasters, etc. If you're only selling to the geeks that care about that you'll lose even more money. Check out the sales figures for the G4 and G5.
It's tough to overcome Samsung's advertising budget.
The g6 is a nice phone, but 32gb storage and a hard to find 'gotta have it' feature, makes it a challenge to sell against a marketing monster. Reminds me a bit of the HTC 10.
HTC... LG... Who's gona be the next ONE+?
They make an awesome TV but the cell phones don't come close to what Samsung has done.
Samsung and Apple have got a very strong mindshare at this point. They also deliver their devices relatively soon after launch. The other companies can take a very long time and that is never good because people move on.
On Android a lot of people just think Galaxy and nothing else.
on my G4:
Bootloop issues (had to be sent back)
No software upgrades for nearly two years! Still on 6.0....
battery shocking
so i would not buy another LG I am afraid!!
The G6 is a good phone that could have sold more if they had just given the same specs to all markets. The UK version didn't get the wireless charging that was on the US version or the larger storage and high quality DAC on the Korean version. The fact that we got a downgraded version of the G6 meant a no purchase from me.
From the perspective of previous Lg phones owner - G2, G3, G4: overheating issues, motherboards failures due to poorly soldered cpu, bootloops, yellow marks on screens, battery issues, kernel issues, very late upgrades... Enough is enough. Now they will need at least a couple generations of phones without any massively reported issues for ppl to start even considering them again
In addition to lack of advertising, they need to push to get their phones more prominent in stores. In any stores that do carry it, they're rarely easy to find! On top of that, if you go to Wal-mart or Sam's Club to look for phones, you see: iPhones, Galaxies, and an LG.....X Power. Seriously. Go look, I'll wait.
Back? See, told you. Why the F do they carry cheap crap LG's, but not the G6 or V20? Even if people don't buy at Wal-mart, it's serious advertising when you're looking for phone. I use my wife as an example of "the general public", since she's very tech-averse... She knows exactly what an iPhone is (duh), and knows that the newest Galaxy is the S8. I mentioned wanting to buy a G6, and she just had a blank stare, followed by, "Like, the car? We're talking about phones, and you don't need another car." So obviously, LG has done almost no advertising.
Guess I'm the outlier here, just picked up a G6. Didn't like that I can't hold the S8 the way I want due to the edge screen. G6 is more comfortable to hold. I do agree they should have had one spec set worldwide. Plus they made the US warranty match the European, 2 years, which is a step in the right direction.