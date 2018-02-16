For all intents and purposes, the LG G7 is dead. LG's CEO reportedly scrapped the phone shortly after CES and ordered the mobile department to go back to the drawing board, and now that some time has passed, we've got new information about what we can expect from LG's big 2018 flagship.

According to Venture Beat, the G6's successor is currently being referred to as "Judy" and has a "brand new design" compared to past phones in LG's recent lineup. Judy will ship with a 6.1-inch 18:9 Full Vision display, and while that may sound like nothing special, the panel LG's reportedly using is.

Rather than using OLED like on the V30, Judy is said to be LG's first phone with an MLCD+ panel. MLCD+ has an RGBW matrix with white sub-pixels, and it has a brightness rating of 800-nits while also using 35% less power compared to IPS LCD tech. LG's OLED panels on the Pixel 2 XL and V30 left a lot to the imagination, so I don't think anyone will be upset over its absence on Judy.

Here's to hoping LG's MLCD+ panel is better than its OLED ones.

As for other specs/features, Judy sounds like a pretty common 2018 flagship. It'll come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of internal storage, dual 16MP rear cameras with an f/1.6 aperture for each, IP68 dust and water resistance, and support for HDR10. Judy will also have wireless charging, its own digital assistant (yay?), and AI camera tech that we'll get our first look at with the LG V30S at MWC.

The small 4GB of RAM is an odd choice considering the V30 came with 6GB, and there's also mention of "boombox" stereo speakers.

Most of this sounds great, but unfortunately, it'll still be a while before we get to go hands-on with Judy. LG reportedly won't ship the phone until this June, and this lines up with the company saying it was only going to release new phones "when it is needed."

Based on this new info, are you excited for what LG has in store for 2018?

LG G7 (2018 flagship): Rumors, Specs, Release Date, and More!