LG X Power2 comes to North America as the X Charge.

LG has announced the X Charge, a budget phone with a 5.5-inch 720p display and a massive battery that is now available on Comcast's new cellular service, Xfinity Mobile. The 4500mAh battery is the largest LG put in a phone thus far, with the brand claiming that the phone will deliver battery life that will last an entire weekend. If that sounds familiar, it's because the X Charge is a rebranded variant of the X Power2, which made its debut earlier this year at MWC.

Like the X Power2, there isn't a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to the rest of the specs. The X Charge has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and the device features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz (likely the MediaTek MT6750).

It comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, a microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, LTE (Bands 2/4/5/13), Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB 2.0. The X Charge isn't too bulky at 8.4mm, and it comes in at 164g.

On the software side of things, the phone is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone is now up for sale on Xfinity Mobile for $7.50 a month for 24 months, or $180 outright. It isn't the fastest phone out there, but if you need a cheap phone with a huge battery and the latest version of Android, the X Charge is a decent alternative.

