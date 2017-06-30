LG X Power2 comes to North America as the X Charge.
LG has announced the X Charge, a budget phone with a 5.5-inch 720p display and a massive battery that is now available on Comcast's new cellular service, Xfinity Mobile. The 4500mAh battery is the largest LG put in a phone thus far, with the brand claiming that the phone will deliver battery life that will last an entire weekend. If that sounds familiar, it's because the X Charge is a rebranded variant of the X Power2, which made its debut earlier this year at MWC.
Like the X Power2, there isn't a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to the rest of the specs. The X Charge has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and the device features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz (likely the MediaTek MT6750).
It comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, a microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, LTE (Bands 2/4/5/13), Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB 2.0. The X Charge isn't too bulky at 8.4mm, and it comes in at 164g.
On the software side of things, the phone is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone is now up for sale on Xfinity Mobile for $7.50 a month for 24 months, or $180 outright. It isn't the fastest phone out there, but if you need a cheap phone with a huge battery and the latest version of Android, the X Charge is a decent alternative.
LG X Charge™ Arrives In North America On Xfinity Mobile With Power To Spare
LG's Largest Battery Charges Fast and Can Last All Weekend on Comcast's New Wireless Service
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc. (LG) today announced an all-new smartphone, the LG X charge, available in the US on Comcast's new wireless service, Xfinity Mobile. The LG X charge features the company's largest battery in a smartphone (4,500mAh) and a 5.5-inch HD display.
"Some users demand more out of their phones than others, or spend more time on the go. The LG X charge was designed to meet the demands of users who want maximum usage from their smartphones between charges, paired with the advanced flagship features they care about most, like a large HD screen," said Chang Ma, President, LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc. "The combination of outstanding battery life, spacious display, and exceptional camera capabilities make the X charge an excellent proposition for consumers."
The LG X charge targets heavy-duty users who are in the market for a competitively priced device with a large display, advanced camera features, and long battery life. With a 4,500mAh battery, the LG X charge is perfect for users who aim to get the most out of their phones by watching movies and video content, playing games, and sharing captured content on the go.
Experience the Long-Lasting, Fast-Charging Battery
Users can take on their day and conquer tasks with power to spare with the LG X charge. The fast-charging battery can last an entire weekend before needing to recharge. This power helps efficiently drive its generous 5.5-inch HD In-cell Touch display with 1,280 x 720 resolution, which offers an immersive viewing experience with rich, vibrant colors.
Capture Photos Effortlessly with Easy to Use Modes and Gestures
With a 5MP wide angle camera up front, users can easily take selfies of themselves or of a large group. LG's smart UX also includes Auto Shot and Gesture Interval Shot which simplifies the photo-taking process by triggering the shutter as soon as a face or hand gesture is detected. What's more, posting a favorite image is then just one tap away with Quick Share. On the back, the 13MP primary camera and soft LED flash lets shooters capture flattering portraits and breath-taking landscapes with ease.
Versatile Functionality and a Reliable Network
The LG X charge maximizes the device's hardware for a lasting and enjoyable experience – whether for watching movies, surfing social networks or everyday use. Offering the device on Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 17 million hotspots nationwide, provides a great internet and entertainment experience.
"Xfinity Mobile was designed to meet the growing demand for entertainment and high-speed data on-the-go," said Billy Stephens, Vice President, Wireless Devices, Xfinity Mobile. "Together with the LG X charge, we are bringing consumers a simpler way to access all of their favorite content and experiences both inside and outside of the home."
Buy it Now!
The LG X charge will be available via the Xfinity Mobile website, call centers and select Xfinity Stores beginning June 30, 2017. For more information about how to purchase the LG X charge on Xfinity Mobile, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com. For more information about LG and its devices, please visit www.lg.com.
Reader comments
LG X Charge with 4500mAh battery lands on Comcast's new cellular service
Xfinity mobile is an mvno that uses the Verizon network. They DO NOT OWN A NETWORK EXCLUSIVELY.
It goes to show that manufacturers can put in much larger battery than what they do now and still maintain a relatively good size on the phone. I wish they would make something like this with higher-end specs.
I have the X Power on Cricket. The Phone is ok but only just. But the 2 day battery life has spoiled me. Normal phones seem so limited now.