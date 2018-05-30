Shortly after the LG G7 was announced, it was said that AT&T wouldn't be carrying/selling the phone in the U.S. and would instead offer "a new LG device this summer only from AT&T." Now, it's been confirmed that that phone is the LG V35 ThinQ.

AT&T and LG recently announced the new handset, and it lines up perfectly with a leak that surfaced in early May. The V35 ThinQ is essentially a modernized version of the LG V30 from last year and offers almost all of the same specs found with the G7.

The front of the V35 is home to a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440) display, but it swaps out the G7's LCD panel for an OLED one. Even better, there's no notch to be found.

The V35 is almost identical to the G7 — save for the OLED screen.

Around back are the G7's excellent dual 16MP rear cameras, the primary one using a standard 71-degree angle with f/1.6 aperture while the second one is a 107-degree wide angle sensor with f/1.9. For the selfie camera, you've got a single 8MP 80-degree sensor with f/1.9 for the aperture.

Under the hood of the V35 ThinQ is the Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery. Android 8.0 oreo is present out of the box, there's support for Band 14 for lightning-fast data speeds, and is AT&T's latest phone to support the FirstNet service for first responders.

LG has also confirmed that the V35 will be available on Project Fi, and according to the Project Fi website, will cost the same at $899 (or $37.46/month for 24 months with 0% interest).

Pre-orders for the LG V35 ThinQ open up this Friday, June 1, with official sales opening online and in-stores Friday, June 8. The phone will cost $30/month for 30 months on AT&T Next, bringing the final price to a staggering $900.

Now that everything's official, do you feel like spending that kind of cash for the V35?

