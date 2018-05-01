One of this year's most interesting announcements from CES was the LG V30S ThinQ . The V30S is essentially the V30 with more RAM, additional colors, and improved photography features, and it's now available for pre-order in the United States.

The V30S is currently available through B&H as an unlocked smartphone, and it's unclear at this time if it'll ever make its way to other retailers or carriers in the country. There are two colors to choose from (Glossy Moroccan Blue and Matte Moroccan Blue) and each one costs $929.99 with free expedited shipping.

B&H is selling the V30S and not the V30S+, meaning you'll get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on top of the rest of the V30's specs – including a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 display, Snapdragon 835, 3300 mAh battery, and dual-rear cameras (not to mention Android Oreo out of the box).

While it's nice to see the V30S finally making its way to the States, it'll likely be difficult for most people to justify that $930 price tag. The regular V30 with 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM can currently be purchased at B&H as well for just $670, and perhaps even more important, LG will be announcing the highly-anticipated G7 ThinQ tomorrow, May 2.

However, if money's no object and you don't have any interest in the G7, click/tap away at the button below to secure a V30S for yourself right now.

See at B&H