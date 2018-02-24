The LG V30S builds on the success of the audiovisual-focused V30, and while it adds a few tantalizing specs and a couple of notable A.I. features, it lacks any big-deal upgrades like an improved camera or current-gen Snapdragon processor.

Category Specification
Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 6-inch OLED, curved edges
2880x1440 resolution
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB (V30S), 256GB (V30S+)
microSD card slot
Battery 3300mAh
Non-removable
Wireless charging
Quick Charge 3.0
Rear cameras 16MP f/1.6, OIS, 71° FOV
13MP f/1.9, 120° FOV
Bright mode (New)
AI Cam, QLens (New)
Front camera 5MP f2.2, 90° FOV
Audio 32-bit Quad DC, high-sensitivity microphones
Water resistance Yes, IP68 water resistant dustproof
MIL-STD 810G certified
Dimensions 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm
Weight 158 grams
Colors New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue