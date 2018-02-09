Will this be enough to keep people interested in LG?
While LG will release a successor to the G6 at some point in 2018, we're not going to see it at this year's Mobile World Congress as we were originally expecting. A report from mid-January suggested that LG would use the annual trade-show to unveil an upgraded version of the V30 in place of the G7, and more information about this is starting to trickle in.
According to ETNews, the phone we see at MWC later this month will be called the LG V30s. It'll feature nearly identical hardware compared to the regular V30, with the one exception being more onboard storage at 256GB.
The V30s sounds like too little too late.
In addition to this, it's also said that the V30s will debut a new feature called "LG Lens." Specifics on LG Lens are still up in the air, but it's expected to be similar to the likes of Google Lens and Bixby Vision in the sense that you'll be able to use the V30s's camera to look up more information on items around you, shop for products you see, and use augmented reality for GPS navigation.
While I enjoy messing with Google Lens from time-to-time on the Pixel 2, I just can't see this being a strong enough selling point for LG. The possibilities for what can be done with AI and camera viewfinders are endless, but even Google – a company with more user data and AI prowess than anyone else – is still trying to find reasons to make people use it.
We won't have to wait too much longer to see what LG's working on, but at this point in time, I don't imagine customers will be flocking to the V30s over the Galaxy S9.
Reader comments
LG V30s may come to MWC with AI camera tech and 256GB storage
Love the 256GB but yeah what else they gonna offer.
Can they please just release Oreo and a few software tweaks for the existing lgv30+. This phone would just kinda pissed me off. Slightly better storage and probably software upgrades and I'm sure Oreo. Just make people with your current phones happy and we will probably give you a chance to sell us another phone in the future. Keep delaying and missing some simple items like software tweaks and I will probably not be able to pull the trigger on another lg device
I agree, iron out all the little issues on the original v30 first. Bought this phone day one and besides a few monthly security updates I have yet to see a update to help this phone with some of its issues.
I wholeheartedly agree with you both. I don't understand why LG continues to do this? Do they assume that their phones don't have issues big enough to spend time to fix them? Is that the solution, to just release an upgraded version?
I'm on the LG G6 and while I can wait for Oreo, I found it annoying that they'd announce new colors of a device that is running the Snap 821 and is a year old. The camera software on both the G6 and V30 is from perfect, and I wonder if LG could ever improve them.
Word of mouth marketing still stands for something, and if someone were to ever ask me my opinion of LG devices, I'd say this:
Solid build quality and conservative design. Very good hardware and great picture quality, however, the experience can be hampered due to slow camera performance and late updates.
Expect a newer version of your device to be released before yearly updates hit.
I would expect this software to be able to work on regular V30's.
256gb with expandable memory... I'm glad I didn't jump on a v30 right away. I'll be picking this one up.
And probably won't have the 845 in it either?
Shouldn't it be V30S? V30s just sounds like you have more than one V30.
I fail to understand what LG is trying to accomplish here. Upgrade to 256gb's of storage with the same 835 processer. And while this happening the s9 will incorporate the 845 processer. Does that make any kind of sense? Where is the Oreo upgrade to the regular V30? I think somebody has been in the mushroom patch too long. No wonder their losing money!
I'll at least wait to see if they gave a y attention to the front facing camera but it would be unforgivable if they don't. LG really has to wake up and fast.
Shrug. Many of us never lost interest in LG. My last phone was LG, my current phone is LG. So much hate for LG but when it's finally just the iPhone, the Pixel and the Galaxy, people will complain that there are no choices. I've had three LG phones since I started and have been happy with each. Go figure.
Very happy with my G6. I don't understand why they aren't evolving the design of the G6 and the V30 for this year. Who knows, maybe they will. That said, I don't see this selling well. I'm not dropping $800+ on a phone with last year's specs and extra "features" I won't use. The storage is nice but it won't sell phones. If they re-released it with the SD 845 and updated cameras...... That might interest me.
I keep saying I won't go back to Samsung but the more leaks I see of the S9 the more I like it.
Last year the g6 launched with an old processor, went up against the g8, we know how that went.
Just include a better front facing camera. Done. Simple. Why waste time on "AI" to look things up with the camera? If they improve on at least the one thing every reviewer has clearly stated, terrible front facing camera, then it will be a win. If not, it's a waste of time and I'll surely move on to Samsung at that point.
Waste of time. They should have tweaked the screen and camera, it had/has every other box ticked. Wireless charging is a must for me. And the design of the v30 is stunning. Perhaps even a polycarbonate/ceramic back. Seriously, 256GB is overkil for most.
Incidently, the v30 was a mere £27 per month with 5 GB on EE recently. I nearly jumped on it. Almost like getting a free phone.
Is this what the alleged V30+ Alpha is supposed to be, or is the Alpha a separate, upgraded V30? If this is all LG is coming to the table with, they may as well not show up, cause that's a joke. Give me an upgraded V30 with the SD 845, a better screen, and a 3,750 mAh battery, put in your damn AI features and I'm sold. Wtf, LG?
Wow! Lg's awesome lack of updates and last year's chipset. Where do I sign up? Lol 😂
256GB of storage is amazing, but they would been better off just showing off a new smartphone.