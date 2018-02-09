Will this be enough to keep people interested in LG?

While LG will release a successor to the G6 at some point in 2018, we're not going to see it at this year's Mobile World Congress as we were originally expecting. A report from mid-January suggested that LG would use the annual trade-show to unveil an upgraded version of the V30 in place of the G7, and more information about this is starting to trickle in.

According to ETNews, the phone we see at MWC later this month will be called the LG V30s. It'll feature nearly identical hardware compared to the regular V30, with the one exception being more onboard storage at 256GB.

The V30s sounds like too little too late.

In addition to this, it's also said that the V30s will debut a new feature called "LG Lens." Specifics on LG Lens are still up in the air, but it's expected to be similar to the likes of Google Lens and Bixby Vision in the sense that you'll be able to use the V30s's camera to look up more information on items around you, shop for products you see, and use augmented reality for GPS navigation.

While I enjoy messing with Google Lens from time-to-time on the Pixel 2, I just can't see this being a strong enough selling point for LG. The possibilities for what can be done with AI and camera viewfinders are endless, but even Google – a company with more user data and AI prowess than anyone else – is still trying to find reasons to make people use it.

We won't have to wait too much longer to see what LG's working on, but at this point in time, I don't imagine customers will be flocking to the V30s over the Galaxy S9.

