The V30 will feature a 32-bit Quad DAC with digital filters and sound presets.

LG is continuing to serve up information regarding its upcoming flagship ahead of its release at IFA. The company is now talking up the audio prowess of the V30, saying that the phone will feature "next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before." LG rolled out a 32-bit Quad DAC in last year's V20, and its successor will feature a "32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC" powered by ESS Technology's Sabre ES9218P chip. The new DAC will also be much more customizable, with LG offering digital filters and pre-programmed sound presets.

LG says that the V30 will offer four sound presets — enhanced, detailed, live and bass — allowing you to customize your listening experience, in addition to the digital filters that let you tweak the impulse response. LG was able to cut the distortion rate down to 0.0002%, and it has teamed up with MQA to offer high-resolution audio streaming.

LG is also stating that customers using "ordinary equipment" will be able to "experience much of the high-quality audio enjoyed by listeners using expensive headsets." And like its predecessor, the V30 will come with a pair of B&O Play earphones in the box. There's certainly plenty to look forward to with the LG V30, and with the handset slated for an official unveil on August 31, we don't have to wait long to find out exactly what's in store.