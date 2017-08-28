The V30 will feature a 32-bit Quad DAC with digital filters and sound presets.
LG is continuing to serve up information regarding its upcoming flagship ahead of its release at IFA. The company is now talking up the audio prowess of the V30, saying that the phone will feature "next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before." LG rolled out a 32-bit Quad DAC in last year's V20, and its successor will feature a "32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC" powered by ESS Technology's Sabre ES9218P chip. The new DAC will also be much more customizable, with LG offering digital filters and pre-programmed sound presets.
LG says that the V30 will offer four sound presets — enhanced, detailed, live and bass — allowing you to customize your listening experience, in addition to the digital filters that let you tweak the impulse response. LG was able to cut the distortion rate down to 0.0002%, and it has teamed up with MQA to offer high-resolution audio streaming.
LG is also stating that customers using "ordinary equipment" will be able to "experience much of the high-quality audio enjoyed by listeners using expensive headsets." And like its predecessor, the V30 will come with a pair of B&O Play earphones in the box. There's certainly plenty to look forward to with the LG V30, and with the handset slated for an official unveil on August 31, we don't have to wait long to find out exactly what's in store.
LG V30
FROM DELICATE CHORDS TO DEAFENING THUNDER, LG V30 DELIVERS TAILORED HI-FI
Hi-Fi Filter, Sound Preset and Hi-Fi Streaming Set to Delight Ears Everywhere
SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2017 — The upcoming V series smartphone from LG will offer next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before, leading to a personalized sound experience that is also easy to use. Developed in conjunction with long-time experts in the audio space the LG V30 is a perfect example of the partnership strategy behind developing the perfect mobile device for audiophiles.
Building on the Hi-Fi Quad DAC first introduced by its predecessor, the LG V30 features a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by ESS Technology's SABRE ES9218P. LG's Hi-Fi Quad DAC presents two new features: digital filters and sound presets. While the original Hi-Fi Quad DAC emphasized delivering Hi-Fi sound as close as possible to the original source by minimizing distortion and white noise, Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC offers more customizable options.
Digital filters, normally only available in expensive digital audio players, improves the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response with filters that can be customized to personal tastes. In developing sound presets, LG engineers studied the characteristics of popular tones and identified the best combination of sounds to create four optimal pre-programmed settings: enhanced, detailed, live and bass. Even with ordinary equipment, LG V30 users can experience much of the high-quality audio enjoyed by listeners using expensive headsets.
The Hi-Fi Quad DAC controls left and right audio signals separately, adjusting balance in such detail that listeners will feel as if they are standing in the center of a concert venue. LG has cut the distortion rate down to 0.0002 percent. The less information lost when converting digital data into analog waveform, the clearer the resulting sound is. The audio paths are wider than ever in the V30 so it can process large, high-quality audio files without any lag and with greater accuracy.
The LG V30 also includes technology from partner company MQA Ltd. that facilitates high resolution audio streaming, the next big trend in mobile music. This allows the V30 to combine its stellar Quad DAC with MQA technology for a listening experience that will touch the heart as well as the ears. Music fans can enjoy high-resolution audio without the inconvenience of downloading huge files or using up large amounts of mobile data to get great sounding music through the V30.
What's more, the HD Audio Recorder in the V30 features the capability to use the audio receiver of the phone simultaneously as a microphone (Receiver-as-a-Mic or RAM). The RAM can record loud sounds clearly, so the LG V30 can record a wider dynamic range of sounds, from a whisper to a thunderstorm, without distortion.
"With the V30, LG and our partners are pushing the boundaries of smartphone audio to enable a more bespoke listening experiences," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "The combination of its advanced Hi-Fi audio technology and the superb images generated by its OLED FullVision display makes the LG V30 a true multimedia powerhouse."
With the V30, LG continues its close partnership with B&O PLAY. B&O PLAY refined the audio capabilities in the V30 by fine-tuning the overall sound experience and adding its own exclusive touch. A set of high quality B&O PLAY earphones comes bundled with the V30 for hours of listening pleasure with style.
"For most people, listening to the music they love is a fundamental part of their lives and they expect the same uncompromised experience and quality from their headphones as they do from the mobile device they source music from," said John Mollanger, CEO of B&O PLAY. "That's why B&O PLAY is very excited for our long-term partnership with LG and satisfying global music lovers world over."
Reader comments
Bring it on. I love the headphones and sound of my s8 so this is definitely a good thing. Please let it also have the wireless magnetic payment system similar to the one Samsung pay uses.
Samsung has the magnetic payment thing on lockdown with patents.
Yea, they own mst, but I'm referring to the lg version that uses wireless magnetic communication or WMC versus MST which stands for Magnetic Secure Transmission.
Unlikely since it's pretty much only the US still using that old technology and we know how LG like to stop certain regions having certain features.
Sight unseen, no removable battery, no secondary display, no sale!
So LG v30 will be it's first USB c Jack for audios?
I would definitely expect it to have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack
Improve the camera where you can take pics without motion blur and I'm all aboard. Until then I'm not moving off my Pixel.
I'm glad they're doubling down on the audiophile features, it definitely makes it stand out from the market, especially with HTC giving up the headphone jack
Even when HTC had the headphone jack hardly anyone cared soooooooo...
Good stuff!
Long live the 3.5mm headphone jack. Thank you LG. I think I might be upgrading from the V20.
Damn, I wish Sammy was *this* serious when it comes to audio. Samsung puts so much focus on the visual and the aesthetic, that they forget about the audio. I suppose that not enough people care enough about superb audio quality (People only buy Beats - which isn't even *that* great with audio, because of the name brand) for Samsung to make a significant move in this area. Now, I must choose. Stylus or great audio... Hmmm...