LG is a big fan of teasing products.
We have a whole lot of information on the upcoming LG V30 already, but now LG has just come out and confirmed that the phone will have a 6-inch OLED display with curved edges and very small bezels. This marks an immediate change from the LG G6, which has an flat LCD but is otherwise expected to lend much of its design to the upcoming phone. The V30 will go with OLED for the first time in a top-end LG phone since the G Flex 2.
Even though the LG G6 has a solid LCD, there are several advantages available to LG when it goes with OLED. The screen technology isn't as thick as an LCD, can offer punchier colors, and often isn't as reflective in bright sunlight. OLED is the only way for phones to currently offer the response time necessary for VR as well, which is what initially tipped us off to the idea that the V30 would go AMOLED a couple months ago.
Going with AMOLED has tons of advantages.
A large portion of the smartphone industry has gone to AMOLED screens, in part following Samsung's lead as it stuck with AMOLED for several years now. LG is obviously no stranger to OLED panels either, with its display division making everything from massive OLED television panels down to some very interesting P-OLED (that stands for "plastic OLED") screens like the one that will be in the V30. That P-OLED tech will let LG curve the edges of the V30 to make the phone narrower. This won't be flexible like the G Flex series, though — it'll be covered in Gorilla Glass 5.
Alongside the panel announcement, LG used the opportunity to tease the shape of the V30, which you can see above. Not only does this corroborate our early assumptions about what the V30 will look like (following in the footsteps of the G6), it also shows that we can expect super small bezels much like the Galaxy S8+ and upcoming Galaxy Note 8. LG says the V30's top bezel is 20% smaller than the V20's, and the bottom bezel is 50% smaller. It's all shaping up to be a super interesting phone that not only improves dramatically from its predecessor, but also has many of the design elements of its biggest competition from Samsung.
LG will unveil the V30 at an event in Berlin on August 31, coinciding with the IFA trade show.
I hope they fix the camera shatter issue on the v20
To be fair, the V30 is too big for my taste but I'm disappointed hearing that they caved. One of the things I love about the G6 is that the display is flat.
P-OLED? On a phone screen? That's a bad, bad idea...P-OLED is a lot less reliable and burns out a lot quicker than normal OLED. This will likely bite LG's in the arse...let's hope not but it surely isn't a reassuring thing.
At any rate though, the 6" pretty much kills any chance the V30 might have had with me anyway. Even if it had no bezels, it's still a gigantic phone and I don't need a dinner tray in my pocket.
With them getting rid of the 2nd screen and shrinking the bezels from the V20, it seems like it will be slightly smaller than the V20, which I haven't had any problem with. I know the V20 was too big for some people too though
The V30 will be smaller than the V20, the S8+ is about the same size as the V20, and the s8+ has a 6.2" inch screen.
Exactly. Being smaller than the V20 doesn't really cut it for me. The G6 is too big for my taste. Even the S8.
I think it's a pity OEMs aren't taking advantage of the new gimmicky 2:1 aspect ratio to actually start offering smaller phones. For example, a 5" 2:1 screen for those of us who like normal sized phones and a 6" 2:1 screen for people who like phablets.
Not that LG would do that. They clearly like to cut costs on R&D and larger displays are the easy way out. But I can still hope...:P
LG knows a thing or two about OLED. I'm not worried in the slightest about having another P-OLED phone.
Yeah, there OLED tv's look amazing.
And I trust them on OLED screens (which is why my TV's are LG OLED panels ;) ).
It's P-OLED I don't trust.
Their GWAR had P-OLED and the thing didn't last long. P-OLED is fragile, specially when used in larger displays...which is what concerns me on a 6" curved one. But we'll see.
LG needs to sort out their battery life optimization. Most of the time their phones get 25% less run time than competitors.
My biggest problem is this..... And now we can't replace the battery?
Yeah I'm not too excited for plastic phone screens...
Don't let that word "plastic" get to you. It simply means that the display panels themselves have plastic in them, making them more flexible and durable. The panel is still covered in glass like any other phone.
It will likely still have glass over the screen.
Bring it on, very interested to see this, especially as probable early exposure for the Pixel2 XL.
I hope they improve their low light camera quality and front facing camera.
In auto-mode, I assume? 'cause in manual mode their phones have the best low light capabilities.
